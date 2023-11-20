Where safety meets innovation: FIRE SAFE BUILD INDIA drives industry transformation

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 20: FIRE SAFE BUILD INDIA, a pioneering exhibition focused on passive fire protection solutions, will be held from 1st-3rd February, 2024 at Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai. Organised by NuernbergMesse India, the second edition of the event will bring together industry leaders, professionals, and innovators from the field of fire safety to present latest developments and products designed to protect lives, assets and property.

According to latest reports, the fire protection system market is expected to reach $103.88 billion by 2027, with an 8.23% CAGR, Asia-Pacific leads the fire protection system market share.

India is poised to emerge as the world's third largest economy by 2030. The country is experiencing a period of rapid growth and urbanization, with an expanding infrastructure, a surge in high-rise buildings, and a flourishing industrial landscape. With these developments, the importance of passive fire protection (PFP) in the Indian context remains critical and crucial.

FSBI 2024: A MELTING POT OF INNOVATION AND EXPERTISE:

The upcoming edition of FSBI will present a comprehensive range of passive fire protection solutions tailored to address the specific needs and challenges of various industry verticals, including construction, energy, aviation, shipping, manufacturing, and more. These sectors form the backbone of India's infrastructural integrity and are integral to the proactive adoption of innovative fire safety solutions.

Leading brands such as Shakti Hormann Pvt Ltd, OBO Bettermann India Pvt Ltd, Hilti India, Murugappa Morgan Thermal Ceramics, Modern Door Devices Pvt Ltd, Window Techs India Pvt Ltd, CS Components Pvt Ltd, Fire Protection Laboratory - Russia, Bhawani Fire Protection Pvt Ltd, FG Glass Industries Pvt Ltd, Fireview Glass Solutions Pvt Ltd, Efectis Era Avrasya Test ve Belgelendirme A.S. - Turkey, Afiti Global Fire Testing Private Limited, Thomas Bell-Wright International Consultants - UAE, Pronil Building Products etc. will be showcasing their latest products, technology and solutions at the upcoming edition.

Furthermore, the event is supported by Centre for Safety Engineering IIT, Gandhinagar, whose mandate is to promote safe built environment in both the public and private sphere; as also international associations such as National Fireproofing Contractors Association and Firestop Contractors International Association. The associations lend domestic and international expertise to the show, enhancing awareness and involvement of stakeholders.

The attendee profile at the event includes Architectural and Design firms such as Access Architects, Space Planners, KB Associates, Metro Designs, Think Space Architects, Warp Architects, Fourth Dimension Architects, MS Associates and YSD Designs LLP, who emphasize the need for integrating passive fire protection from the blueprint stage.

The government's stance on stringent safety norms ensuring our national assets remain safeguarded against fire hazards, is represented by bodies such as National Infrastructure and Development Authorities: MIDC (Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation), CPWD, Mumbai Port, Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation, Oil Industry Safety Directorate (OISD), Airport Authority of India (Bhuvaneshwar Airport), Bihar State Educational Infrastructure Development Corporation etc. who are important visitors to the event.

Marine and Heavy Machinery Leaders Van Oord India Private Limited and TATA HITACHI HEAVY MACHINARY EQUIPMENT PVT LTD, are also key attendees underlining the importance of fire safety in the most challenging environments.

Electrical and Safety Specialists such as Pravin Electricals Pvt Ltd, Siemens Ltd, MJK Engineers, Shilpa Transcare, Hilite MEP, ETA Engineering, Enviguard, Pratiba Electricals, Antelec also attend the event to discover solutions for effective integration of fire safety systems with electrical design.

Apart from the products and solutions on display, a series of educational seminars, workshops, and presentations conducted by leading experts will provide insights into best practices, relevant regulations, and the latest trends in fire safety, enabling attendees to remain compliant and well-prepared for evolving regulatory landscapes.

Speaking on the occasion, Sonia Prashar, Managing Director, NuernbergMesse India said, "The Indian construction market size was $701.7 billion in 2022. The market is projected to achieve an AAGR of more than 5% during 2024-2027. The growth of the market will be supported by a strong pipeline of infrastructure and energy projects. These factors underline the critical importance of fire safety.

FIRE SAFE BUILD INDIA, is a pivotal platform for industry professionals to unite, share knowledge, and explore the latest passive fire protection solutions".

For detailed information including registration, participation opportunities, and exhibitor details, please visit the event website: www.fsbi.in

Contact for Exhibition:

Kalyan Vedanth

Portfolio Director

M: +91 76191 63082

E: kalyan.vedanth@nm-india.com

Contact for Press & Media:

Navneet Pillai

Senior Manager - Marketing & Communication

M: +91 99468 26248

E: navneet.pillai@nm-india.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2280339/FSBI_NM.jpg

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qCRRIcVAg8Y

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor