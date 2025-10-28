Where Vision Meets Legacy: Divyansh & Garvit India Redefines Global Luxury Menswear & Cinematic Couture

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 28: A new chapter unfolds in India's luxury couture landscape as Divyansh & Garvit India, a name synonymous with craftsmanship, innovation, and refined Indian artistry, ushers in a transformative era of menswear. With an unwavering commitment to design intelligence and a contemporary aesthetic rooted in heritage, the brand stands as one of India's most promising couture houses on the global stage.

The Grand Showcase at T-Series Laxmi Studios

The recent showcase at T-Series Laxmi Studios, Noida Film City, marked a defining moment in Divyansh & Garvit India's creative journey. The evening illuminated the intersection of fashion, cinema, and culture, where storytelling met couture. Each silhouette that graced the runway embodied precision, purpose, and personality, crafted to echo the modern Indian man's evolution.

The event celebrated the fusion of legacy craftsmanship and modern luxury, a narrative that has come to define Divyansh & Garvit India's signature style. The show was attended by personalities from fashion, film, and music, creating an atmosphere charged with energy, creative exchange, and anticipation for what's next.

Bridging Fashion and Film: A New Creative Synergy

Divyansh & Garvit India has earned admiration across the fashion and entertainment industries, establishing strong creative relationships with leading production houses. For their debut cinematic venture Deewaniyat, producers Anshul Garg, Raghav Sharma, and DMF Play trusted the brand with the complete menswear direction, a reflection of their creative reliability and vision.

In an exclusive conversation, Garvit Arora shared that it was his creative instinct that first drew him toward Deewaniyat, particularly the layered intensity of Harshvardhan Rane's character. After reading the script, he personally conceptualised the character's wardrobe psychology, defining colour transitions, fabric moods, and silhouettes that mirrored the evolving emotional graph of the narrative.

Although a costume stylist was officially associated with the film, it was Divyansh & Garvit India's expertise that became the guiding force behind Deewaniyat's visual identity. Their understanding of cinematic rhythm and design translated into a cohesive style language that shaped the film's menswear aesthetic. Industry insiders noted that while the stylist remained attached to the project, it was the junior styling team and assistants, guided by Garvit's direction, who executed the looks with precision and dedication.

During Shaad Randhawa's test shoot, Garvit happened to be present in the studio. Observing certain inconsistencies in the costume setup, he intervened with clarity, guiding the team on fabric structure, drape flow, and tonal balance to align the character's wardrobe with his mature on-screen persona. His real-time corrections elevated the visual tone of the character, ensuring Shaad's presence conveyed authority, sophistication, and balance beside the lead.

Following the success of Deewaniyat, Divyansh & Garvit India's cinematic engagement deepened with Director Milap Zaveri's upcoming film Masti 4. The team designed and curated bespoke wardrobes for three principal actors and went a step further by preparing detailed character sketches for every major role in the film. This helped define each character's style and strengthen the visual storytelling.

In a gesture of humility and commitment, they extended their consultancy to the entire film without charging a fee, guiding the stylist's team on maintaining visual consistency and helping identify women's wear designers whose aesthetic complemented the film's tone. Their contribution ensured that every frame carried a sense of balance and authenticity that matched Director Milap Zaveri's vision.

This blend of generosity and artistic precision speaks volumes about the character of the brand and its founders. Through their involvement in Deewaniyat and Masti 4, Divyansh & Garvit India has shown that fashion can transcend its commercial purpose and become a form of cinematic storytelling, emotion, and artistry. Very few luxury couture houses bridge cinema and design with such integrity and vision.

The Upcoming Flagship: A Three-Level Experience of Craft, Culture and Community

With a strong footprint across 28 multi-brand outlets across India, Divyansh & Garvit India now prepares for its most ambitious milestone yet, the launch of its flagship store in Noida later this year.

Conceived as an immersive three-floor experience, the flagship redefines luxury retail in India by blending architecture, art, and design into a space that reflects the brand's values of craftsmanship, exclusivity, and innovation. Each level has been curated to represent a distinct facet of the modern Indian man:

- Level 2: Signature Couture, Red-Carpet Ensembles and Groomswear, a floor dedicated to high couture offerings crafted for discerning patrons seeking timeless elegance with individuality.

- Level 1: Bespoke and Made-to-Measure Atelier, where precision tailoring meets artistry, offering private consultations and handcrafted ensembles tailored to perfection.

- Level 3: Cafe and Streetwear, a creative space that merges lifestyle and fashion, bringing together community, conversation, and contemporary design.

The flagship is not merely a store; it is an expression of identity and culture, designed to engage all senses. It represents the new face of Indian luxury, experiential, expressive, and emotionally intelligent.

Karmacode: The Next-Gen Vision

Adding an innovative edge to the brand's universe, Karmacode, the new concept brand from the Divyansh & Garvit India family, redefines modern Indian lifestyle through a fresh, youthful lens. Spread across two dedicated floors, Karmacode merges streetwear, art, and cafe culture to create a multi-sensory fashion experience.

- One floor will showcase the world's finest fabrics and bespoke tailoring, catering to a new generation that values individuality.

- The other will feature streetwear and cafe culture combined, designed as a hub for creative expression and community engagement.

Curated and led by Vansh Arora, the youngest member of the family, Karmacode represents the forward-thinking evolution of the Divyansh & Garvit India legacy, where heritage meets modernity and craftsmanship meets culture.

A Global Vision Rooted in Indian Excellence

With its expanding clientele of political dignitaries, global entrepreneurs, and cinematic icons, Divyansh & Garvit India continues to redefine what Indian luxury means on the global stage. Each creation reflects the brand's guiding principles of restraint, precision, and purpose.

From couture ateliers to film sets, Divyansh & Garvit India's influence extends beyond fashion into culture, narrative, and legacy. The brand's journey is not just about creating garments; it is about crafting experiences that resonate across generations.

Follow Divyansh & Garvit India on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dagalabel

For Global Press and Collaborations: press@dagalabel.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor