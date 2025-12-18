Where Winter Meets Luxury: Indians Turn to Switzerland for Dream Getaways

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 18: Switzerland is witnessing a powerful surge in winter travel from India, emerging as one of the most aspirational seasons for Indian holidaymakers. Strengthened by a 10.6% year-on-year growth in 2024, India generated 660,640 overnight stays in Switzerland last year, a clear sign of the country's rising appeal across all seasons. With Indian travellers increasingly seeking meaningful, luxurious, and immersive journeys, winter is fast becoming the favourite time to experience Switzerland's pristine alpine magic.

More Indians are now choosing Switzerland's snow-draped landscapes, luxurious alpine stays, iconic winter traditions, and exclusive outdoor adventures over conventional holiday hotspots. The December-March period is particularly seeing strong traction as we observed a growth of +21.8% in hotel overnights from Indian guests last winter season, fuelled by demand for powdery ski slopes, festive Christmas markets, charming alpine villages, and serene nature-led escapes.

Travellers are also venturing beyond classics like Zurich, Lucerne, Interlaken, St. Moritz, Engelberg Titlis, and Zermatt, exploring quieter winter gems such as LAAX, Crans-Montana and Gstaad, destinations that offer world-class experiences away from crowds, along with rich local culture and sustainable, slow-paced travel.

This rising fascination with Switzerland's winter season perfectly mirrors India's growing appetite for luxury experiential travel. Post-pandemic, the luxury segment has expanded rapidly, with the latest TMS survey revealing that 17.7% of individual Indian guests now opt for five-star hotels, compared to 8.4% of overall guests in Switzerland. The desire for indulgent yet meaningful journeys balancing exclusivity with nature, wellness, and culture is shaping how Indians engage with Switzerland in winter.

Today's Indian traveller seeks personalised itineraries and high-comfort luxury, and Switzerland delivers some of its most indulgent experiences during winter. From private chalets with panoramic alpine views, world-class wellness sanctuaries, Michelin-starred mountain dining, and glacier adventures to luxury watch ateliers, premium shopping, and scenic train journeys, the country offers an unforgettable blend of thrill and tranquillity.

Switzerland's most sought-after winter luxury experiences include:

* Iconic five-star alpine hotels in St. Moritz, Zermatt, Lucerne, and Zurich

* Private chalets and exclusive ski-in ski-out resorts

* Curated winter sports: skiing, snowshoeing, glacier hikes, sledging

* Michelin-starred dining and gourmet mountain restaurants

* Luxury watch ateliers and boutique shopping experiences

* Bespoke winter excursions and premium guided adventures

* Scenic luxury trains such as the Glacier Express and Bernina Express

"Winter is a season where travellers can slow down, savour local culture, and indulge in festive mountain traditions. For many Indian guests, this deeper connection to nature, wellness, and outdoor adventure is what makes Switzerland unforgettable in winter. We've noticed a growing appetite for outdoor thrills combined with high-comfort luxury and Switzerland's winter season delivers this balance perfectly. It's exciting to see Indians embracing a more immersive and diverse way of experiencing the country, not just as a holiday, but as a full alpine lifestyle experience," said Christian Schoch, Director, India, Switzerland Tourism.

Switzerland Tourism continues to champion sustainable, high-quality travel experiences, encouraging longer stays, responsible tourism practices, and deeper immersion in local culture. Central to this effort is the Swiss Travel System, powered by the Swiss Travel Pass, which offers seamless, eco-friendly mobility across the country and enables visitors to explore Switzerland's winter wonders at a relaxed and responsible pace.

