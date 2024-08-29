White Lotus International Hospital Forays into Healthcare

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 30: White Lotus International Hospital and Research Centre has officially entered the healthcare industry, marking a significant milestone with the launch of its state-of-the-art facility in Navi Mumbai. This 400-bed super-speciality hospital, equipped with advanced infrastructure, represents a new era in the healthcare industry, blending cutting-edge technology with a commitment to affordability and quality.

Over 100 consultant allied partners and associates attended the inauguration. The event showcased the hospital's dedication to providing world-class healthcare services, making it a significant addition to India's growing healthcare landscape.

Dr Ali Mudabbir, Chairman of Nishkala Healthcare Private Limited, the parent company of White Lotus International Hospital, shared his ambitious vision for the hospital. He emphasised the company's commitment to bringing international-standard healthcare at affordable prices, ensuring that high-quality services are accessible to all. Dr Ali Mudabbir introduced the esteemed board of directors and highlighted the hospital’s focus on super-speciality care, particularly in molecular biology, cancer augmentation, and advanced cancer treatments.

“We aim to set new benchmarks in healthcare by combining advanced medical technology with compassionate care,” said Dr Ali Mudabbir. “We are not just building a hospital; we are creating a centre of excellence that will lead in healthcare innovation and patient care.”

Dr Ali Mudabbir also announced plans to replicate the White Lotus model across multiple locations in future, further expanding the reach of high-quality healthcare. Additionally, he hinted at the possibility of establishing medical colleges under the White Lotus International Hospital brand, reinforcing the company's commitment to education and research in the medical field.

Ritesh Bijoria, CEO of Nishkala Healthcare Private Limited, which supports the White Lotus International brand, highlighted the hospital’s strategic location and its appeal to international patients. Located just 10 minutes from the upcoming international airport, the hospital is designed to cater to domestic and international patients, offering convenience and accessibility.

“The 5.2 lakh square feet facility, with its world-class infrastructure and 100% imported machinery, aligns perfectly with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ‘Heal in India' initiative,” said Via. “We are committed to providing quality healthcare at an affordable price, ensuring transparency in all our processes.”

The event also featured speeches from other key figures in the healthcare industry, including Dr Rahul Peedawar, who discussed the journey and progress of White Lotus International Hospital. Mr. Surinder Dang, Strategic advisor on the Board and a veteran healthcare professional with experience at top companies like KCG, praised the hospital's infrastructure, calling it unparalleled in Navi Mumbai. He emphasised the importance of creating a world-class treatment centre prioritising quality care and excellence in daily practice.

Dr Shishir Shetty, Head of the Oncology department and one of India's most renowned oncologists, graced the occasion by sharing his belief in White Lotus International Hospital's mission. He expressed his commitment to advancing cancer research and treatment, pledging to bring his expertise and extensive network to the hospital. Dr. Shetty's involvement underscores the hospital's focus on becoming a leader in oncology, offering cutting-edge treatments and research opportunities.

The launch event concluded with a vote of thanks, acknowledging the contributions of all those involved in bringing White Lotus International Hospital to life. The hospital's leadership team expressed gratitude to the consultants, directors, and partners who supported this venture.

About White Lotus International Hospital and Research Centre

White Lotus International Hospital and Research Centre is poised to set new standards in healthcare. It combines advanced technology, strategic vision, and a deep commitment to patient care. As the hospital begins its operations, it is set to become a beacon of healthcare excellence, not just in India but globally.

For more information, please visit the website https://whitelotushospital.com/

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor