Whitelion Systems Pvt Ltd Unveils First Experience Center, The Stanza, in Bangalore

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], September 19: Whitelion Systems Pvt Ltd, a leading innovator in the home automation sector, is thrilled to announce the launch of its first-ever experience center, The Stanza, in collaboration with SVS Enterprise. This state-of-the-art center, located in Sector 6, HSR Layout, Bangalore, offers an opportunity for the general public to experience the next generation of home automation. The grand opening will be inaugurated by Kishor R Unnithan, CEO of Sobha Projects and Trade Limited, as the Chief Guest.

Founded in 2014 by Vishal Kukadiya, Sajag Sheta, Nirav Dholiya, and Jenish Kumbhani, Whitelion Systems has established itself as a pioneering player in the Indian home automation industry. With a focus on smart switches and related devices that seamlessly integrate with platforms like Alexa and Google Home, Whitelion is committed to making smart living a reality for the modern Indian consumer. Their product range has grown to include motion sensors, TV sensors, and other smart devices that redefine convenience and enhance the lifestyle of their users.

The Stanza by Whitelion is a significant milestone for the company, serving as its flagship experience center. It aims to demystify home automation by offering hands-on experiences of Whitelion's cutting-edge technology. Unlike traditional luxury-focused perceptions of home automation, Whitelion envisions these technologies as a lifestyle necessity, making The Stanza an accessible space for people to explore automation solutions that improve efficiency and convenience in their homes.

In a statement, Vishal Kukadiya, Director of Sales and Marketing at Whitelion Systems, highlighted the importance of this initiative: "Urban living is rapidly evolving, and home automation is no longer a luxuryit's a necessity. The Stanza will provide the perfect environment for consumers to understand and experience the immense benefits of automation."

With a mission to revolutionize the Indian home automation market, Whitelion is committed to educating consumers about the value of automation. The Stanza is not just a showroom; it is a learning hub where visitors can understand how these technologies work and how they can simplify and enhance their everyday lives. The center will feature live product demonstrations and interactive displays, allowing visitors to engage with Whitelion's innovative solutions firsthand.

Nirav Dholiya, Director of Finance at Whitelion Systems, spoke about the strategic importance of this launch: "The home automation market is on the brink of a significant revolution. The Stanza is just the first step in making smart home living accessible to all."

This launch is a collaboration with SVS Enterprise, and the first of many franchise stores planned by Whitelion across India.

Usas Velandy, Managing Partner of SVS Enterprise, expressed his excitement about the partnership: "We are thrilled to partner with Whitelion to bring The Stanza to Bangalore. This center will showcase the future of home automation and how it fits into everyday life."

In addition to offering a transformative visitor experience, the launch event will also feature a keynote address from Kishor R Unnithan, who has a distinguished career spanning over two decades in the construction industry. His leadership and vision for innovation make him the ideal Chief Guest to inaugurate The Stanza, underscoring the synergy between technology and modern construction practices.

About Whitelion System Pvt Ltd

Since its inception, Whitelion Systems Pvt Ltd has been at the forefront of developing energy-efficient, sustainable solutions in home automation. By focusing on customer satisfaction, innovation, and environmental responsibility, Whitelion is reshaping the future of smart living, making it more accessible to the masses. With The Stanza, the company is poised to bridge the gap between technology and everyday living, bringing futuristic solutions into the homes of millions across India.

For further information and updates on the launch, please visit www.whitelion.in.

