WhizHack Technologies Join Forces with IIT Jodhpur to Roll Out Cyber Guru Pro Programme

New Delhi (India), September 1: WhizHack Technologies, a vertically integrated cybersecurity software development and edtech company, has joined forces with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Jodhpur’s Technology Innovation and Startup Centre (IITJ TISC) to unveil a new initiative – Cyber Guru Pro program. This career pathway program is tailored for graduates, postgraduates, and working professionals, providing a unique opportunity to embark on a journey into the world of cybersecurity.

Driven by a collaborative effort between WhizHack Technologies and IITJ TISC, Cyber Guru Pro is tailored to harmonize learning with professional objectives. Whether aspiring to establish a robust career in cybersecurity or aiming to advance as leaders in strategic positions, Cyber Guru Pro provides the tools, knowledge, and skills necessary to succeed in this dynamic field. The program spans 3 months, allowing participants to gain a deep understanding of the cybersecurity landscape in a condensed time frame guided by top cybersecurity experts. With 36 hours of comprehensive teaching and 30 hours of practical lab training, participants will engage in hands-on experiences to solidify their understanding of cybersecurity concepts. By the end of the course, students will be certified by IIT Jodhpur and get hands-on experience through an internship program.

Kaushik Ray, COO of WhizHack Technologies, shared, “In the era of rapid digital transformation, the need for skilled cybersecurity professionals has surged, driven by the global Covid-19 pandemic and increased digitalization. Cyber Guru Pro directly tackles this demand by providing a thorough curriculum attuned to the ever-changing cybersecurity domain. With an impressive 0% unemployment rate, cybersecurity stands as the most rapidly expanding career avenue globally, extending its doors to individuals from various disciplines like Science, Humanities, and Commerce.”

The Cyber Guru Pro equips participants with expertise in industry-standard tools, including Aircrack-ng, Metasploit, Wireshark, Burpsuite, OSINT Framework, and Kali Linux. Cyber Guru Pro delves into critical areas such as Vulnerability Assessment, Perimeter and Web App Exploitation, and Gaining Access, providing a well-rounded education in cybersecurity.

With Cyber Guru Pro, the fusion of industry expertise from WhizHack Technologies and the academic prowess of IITJ TISC creates a unique opportunity for participants to embark on a transformative journey. This program is poised to redefine cybersecurity education by bridging the gap between learning and real-world application.

