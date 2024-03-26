Whizhack Technologies, University of Albany, VarsityX, and IIT Madras Pravartak Collaborate to launch Global Pathway Program for Master's in Cybersecurity

VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 26: Whizhack Technologies, in partnership with the University of Albany, VarsityX (Pathway Provider), and IIT Madras Pravartak (University Partner), proudly introduces a groundbreaking international Master's program in cybersecurity - the Global Pathway Program. This one-year course is meticulously designed, providing students with a unique opportunity to earn 9 credits in the initial three months in India through Whizhack, followed by the remaining months at the University of Albany to acquire 27 additional credits. Amidst a significant 68% surge in Indians opting for overseas education in 2022, projecting a million students studying abroad, the demand for cybersecurity education has intensified. Recognizing this trend, WhizHack is strategically launching the Global Pathway Program for Master's in Cybersecurity. This diverse set of courses not only equips students with the technical skills necessary for cybersecurity but also ensures a holistic approach by addressing both theoretical and practical aspects of the field.

This specialized Master's in Cybersecurity is tailored for technical and engineering students. Ideal candidates include final-year students or recent graduates with a strong academic record and proficiency in English (TOEFL or IELTS clearance). Aspiring cybersecurity professionals will benefit from a career pathway focusing on roles such as Cyber Security Analyst, SOC Analyst, and Penetration Tester in core cyber positions. The program's value propositions include a premium degree from the State University of New York, recognized as an NSA-certified center of excellence in cyber defense education. Graduates will have the opportunity to work in the U.S. and other developed countries with a 3-year work VISA and a STEM program featuring 3 years of Optional Practical Training (OPT). Additionally, participants will receive certification from IIT Madras Pravartak, further enhancing their credentials in the dynamic field of cybersecurity, on the home front. This comprehensive program equips students with the knowledge and skills necessary to pursue a successful and impactful career in the ever-evolving realm of cybersecurity.

An exceptional feature of the program is the comprehensive coverage of various expenses by Whizhack and VarsityX. This includes living expenses, visa counseling, and boarding fees, aiming to create a supportive environment for students pursuing advanced education in cybersecurity. The program offers a significant financial advantage, resulting in a remarkable 34% reduction in overall course expenses.

MJ Shankar Raman, CEO, IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation said, "The construct of this course is unique, innovative and forward looking. IIT Madras Pravatak, University of Albany and WhizHack Technologies have come together putting our best foot forward to make this course relevant and impactful for a dynamic job environment that Cyber Security professionals face in current times. Industry and academia will have to work together to combat the menace of cyber threats and we will have to equip our work force with the right arsenal while keeping them motivated all along. It is imperative to design courses that will take students beyond the confines of a classroom or the country for that matter. Our Global pathway programme is tailored to perfection and students armed with this course will surely go a long way".

Prof. Sanjay Goel, Professor in the School of Business at the University at Albany and Director of Research at the New York State Center for Information Forensics and Assurance at the University, shared, "Cybersecurity is not just a field of study; it's a commitment to safeguarding the digital landscape. In an era where technology evolves rapidly, our mission at the University at Albany is to empower students with cutting-edge knowledge and skills. Together with our esteemed partners, Whizhack Technologies and IIT Madras Pravartak, we're proud to offer Indian students and aspiring cyber security professionals, a Global Pathway Program that not only provides a premium degree but also paves the way for aspiring cybersecurity professionals to make a meaningful impact."

Kaushik Ray, Co-Founder, Whizhack technologies shared, "In essence, this collaborative initiative between Whizhack, the University of Albany and VarsityX is designed to offer a holistic and globally recognized education in cybersecurity, equipping students with the knowledge and skills needed to thrive in this critical and rapidly evolving field. Our mission to steer India towards self-sufficiency in the domain of Cyber Security is bolstered by this bridge program. Yes, students availing this course will have the option of working abroad but it will also contribute to a strong alumni which will lead to the construction of a formidable cohort of experts. It is imperative that Cyber security professionals remain connected with peers for knowledge transfer and best practices only then can we have cutting edge professionals. The bridge program students by default will be a part of WhizHack alumni.

"The aim is to cater to the growing need for cybersecurity skills, especially among Indian students aspiring for U.S. education. In response to the escalating reliance on the internet, cybersecurity education has become imperative. Currently, high competition drives students towards less optimal local courses, with top engineering schools boasting a mere 0.05% acceptance rate. This situation, coupled with limited STEM options, underscores the need for innovative solutions. WhizHack, in collaboration with renowned institutions like the University of Albany, Varsity X, and IIT Madras Pravartak, is introducing the first Cybersecurity 'Pathways' Model which will not only tackle all the existing challenges of studying in the US and provide students with a holistic programme that translates into jobs both abroad and in India", he added.

