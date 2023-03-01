Who are top 5 most influential astrologers in the world? 

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 1: A huge percentage of our population believes and likes to take decisions based on astrological predictions. They often search for the Best Astrologer in the world. This article will help you to choose the same.

Vedic astrology is becoming increasingly popular worldwide since it is thought to be very precise and accurate. The world of Astrology has now become more refined, definitive, diverse, and deeper. Various astrologers worldwide have brought major reforms that have shaped the astrology community progressively and found a path which brings significance. Its spiritual underpinnings also ensure that it is less about fortune-telling and more about the evolution of the human soul as it strives to unite with the Divine.

Let us take a look at the top 5 most influential astrologers in the world.

1) K. N. Rao:

Shri K. N. RAO is an Indian Vedic astrologer. His full name is Kotamraju Narayana Rao, and he belongs to the Brahmin family of Andhra Pradesh. Shri K N Rao was an English language lecturer. At the mere age of 12, he was introduced to the world of Vedic Astrology by his mother and can be considered the best Vedic astrologer in the world by his peers and clients. His astrological lectures on Vedic astrology in many countries influenced people to connect with him and Vedic astrology. Today, many people are associated with Shri K N Rao as disciples and as crazy about astrology. He was the chief guest at the second conference of the American Council of Vedic Astrology. His book, “Yogis, Destiny and the Wheel of Time”, can be referred to as one of the main tools in the world of astrology. His insightful guidance about life has helped people find the path to success.

https://www.journalofastrology.com/

2) Stephen Arroyo:

Among the 5 most famous astrologers in the world, Mr. Stephen Arroyo is considered one of the best authors, has an impactful personality and is a well-known astrologer. He was born in Kansas City, Missouri, on 6th October 1946. He was an Editor and a teacher. His expertise lies in psychological astrology. Mr. Arroyo has written 8 books on psychological astrology. His books have now been translated into over 25 languages. Mr. Arroyo has been a guest speaker at events in North America, Mexico, and five European countries and has taught astrology courses at four colleges in the U.S.A. He has been bestowed with several prestigious awards, including British Astrological Association Astrology Prize, The United Astrology Congress’s Regulus Award and a few more. He is known for his deep insights and predefined concepts that help to understand the matter easily.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stephen_Arroyo

3) Dr Sohini Sastri:

The most accomplished Astrologer, Philanthropist and Life Coach, renowned for her expertise in Vedic Astrology, Gemology, Palmistry, Numerology, Vastu Shastra, and Colour Therapy, is none other than Dr Sohini Sastri. Over the last few decades, Dr Sastri, one of the Best Astrologers in the world, has helped thousands of her followers with astrological predictions and cosmic energy. She is famous for her accurate prediction and effective remedy selection. She is also felicitated by the 2 consecutive presidents of India. She has a vast knowledge of the movement of stars & planets and their influence over people. She has also been felicitated by several universities and honoured with degrees like a doctorate & D.Litt as well by National American University, USA, for her exceptional journey and contribution to society. She is a KP Astrologer with 15+ years of experience. Dr Sastri is popular as the first choice of Bollywood celebrities. She has achieved a great height of astrology and was awarded with various honours like ‘Champion of Change 2018, 2019, 2021’, ‘Pride of Nation 2019, 2022’, ‘Indian Achievers Award 2020, 2023’, ‘Femina Brand Award 2021’ and many more. She is a regular columnist for many popular magazines and a renowned writer of 3 popular books on Astrology, namely ‘Handbook of Corporate & Professional Astrology’, ‘Career Astrology Made Easy’ and ‘A Complete Guide to Astrology’. She is also a very popular face in different TV Shows like Zee Entertainment, ABP News etc. Her contribution as a social reformer and activist also is very much significant. https://www.sohinisastri.com/

4) Michael Erlewine:

Mr. Michael Erlewine is a well-established astrologer known for his intellectual ability and practical approach. Over the 40 years of experience, Erlewine’s career was a little versatile. Also an American TV Host, Photographer, Author and Counsellor, he is highly known to be the first to imply computing technology for astrological measurements. He is the founder of the exclusive Matrix Software for professional astrologers. Under his idea, he has integrated heliocentric with geocentric astrology and introduced the latest Astro-techniques such as Star Type Astrology, Deep-Space Astrology, Local Space Relocation and so on. He is considered to be one of the most famous astrologers nowadays.

https://michaelerlewine.com/

5) Anupam V Kapil:

India’s most diversely qualified celebrity astro-numerologist and body language expert Anupam V Kapil is also an author, columnist and TOI daily forecast writer regarded as one of the best astrologers in the world. He is the only phonetic numerologist in India and a well-known face on Indian Television channels, where he has shared his piece of mind with the world on Astrology. He is the esteemed author of the bestselling book “Numerology Made Easy”. Currently, he is writing a book on phonetic Astro numerology, palmistry and vastu combined with gem suggestions. He is well versed with the ancient temples of south India and Naadi remedial measures.

http://www.anupamkapil.com/

Vedic Astrology has been practised by knowledgeable Indian saints for over seven thousand years in India. Every person has good and bad times in their lives that bring them joy and sorrow and to overcome the bad situation, we take refuge in these great sages.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor