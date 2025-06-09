Who Gives a Dam? Sheds New Light on the Heroic Vision of Colonel John Pennycuick and the Periyar Project

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 9: In a powerful new historical account, Matthew Sleap, Fellow of the Royal Geographical Society and military veteran, revisits one of India's most daring and impactful engineering feats in his compelling book, Who Gives a Dam?: Colonel John Pennycuick C.S.I. and the Periyar Project.

Drawing on rare letters, photographs, and first-person accounts made available by the great-grandson of Colonel Pennycuick, Who Gives a Dam? is more than just a story about a damit is a story about human will, visionary thinking, and a cross-cultural legacy that transformed an entire region. This deeply researched and richly illustrated book places readers at the heart of the 19th-century Periyar Project, an audacious irrigation scheme that altered the fate of Tamil Nadu's drought-ridden plains and continues to safeguard over 3 million lives today.

A Bridge Between Past and Present

At a time when climate change, water security, and sustainable development dominate global discourse, Who Gives a Dam? resonates with modern urgency. The book revisits the challenging geography of Madura and the parched land of Madurai, once devastated by famine. It explores how Colonel John Pennycuick, an engineer with military experience in Abyssinia, envisioned a solution inspired by the Vyrnwy Dam in Wales. Against enormous oddsincluding treacherous terrain, deadly diseases, and financial obstaclesPennycuick led a herculean effort to divert the Periyar River through the Western Ghats to bring life back to the farmlands of southern India.

"The Periyar River was as powerful and unpredictable as a tiger," writes Sleap. "The stakes were nothing short of life and deathnot just for those working on the project, but for millions whose livelihoods depended on its success."

The book also brings to life the stories of the local community, engineers, artisans, and laborers who made the project possible, highlighting the blend of indigenous wisdom and cutting-edge Victorian engineering.

Lessons for Today

More than a historical tribute, Who Gives a Dam? offers lessons for the present. It touches on how infrastructure can uplift communities, how vision can transcend borders, and how nature must be understood, not conquered. It also reflects on how Pennycuick's work withstood major climate-related flood events in 2018 and 2020testimony to the enduring strength of the Periyar Dam and its relevance to today's climate challenges.

About the Author

Matthew Sleap brings a unique voice to the narrative, combining the insights of a geographer, the experience of a military officer, and the curiosity of a traveler. Born and raised in pre-independence Kenya and later involved in operations in Northern Ireland and other regions, Sleap developed a keen interest in the post-colonial evolution of countries. His connection to Colonel Pennycuick is personal as wellhe serves as Church Warden at St. Peter's, Frimley Parish, where Pennycuick is buried.

Matthew's travels through northern and southern India sparked a deeper appreciation for the Periyar Project and its lasting impact, especially on smallholder farmers in Tamil Nadu. With a career dedicated to understanding the intersection of culture, policy, and technology, Sleap's account is thoughtful, nuanced, and deeply human.

Discover the story of a man who gave everything for a people not his ownwhose vision built a dam, saved millions, and left a legacy of compassion and courage.

