Who is Amitabh Bachchan’s Astrologer? Who is the Astrologer of Mukesh Ambani? – Read this to Know!

Famous Celebrity Astrologer In India – Swami Ramananda Guruji

India, October 28: Astrology is the science of people. Vedic astrology has a great impact on Indians. Let us know some celebrity astrologers here Ft. Swami Ramananda Guruji.

From the common man to celebrities, from store owners to Business Tycoons, from daily wage earners to Corporate CEOs astrology helps them in what they want. Good astrologers realize to learn the power they have within themselves and encourage what they are destined for.

Horoscopes, if appropriately analysed, talk about every stage of a person with precision. Hence the need for the best astrologer in India for everyone is undeniable. Considering the importance of astrology and top astrologers, famous people of India like Amitabh Bachchan Ji, and Mukesh Ambani Ji give preference in their lives.

Let us know about the celebrity astrologers and finest astrologers in India. This list is prepared based on astrology experience, and online information.

Suryavamsham Srinivas Sharma is one of the best astrologers in India. He is a traditional Vedic scholar from South India. He is a very old and famous astrologer among locals. His forefathers worked under Vijayanagara Royal Empire as Asthana Jyothish Pramukh.

Even today much of his work on Vedic astrology is well appreciated. His books on Vedanta, Adi astrology, and Astrology in Vedas are famous among beginners and masters in Astrology. Srinivas Sharma has given predictions to many Indian politicians, cinema heroes and heroines, and sports persons.

Shakuntala Devi

Smt. Shakuntala Devi is a famous mathematician acclaimed both in India and outside. She became interested in astrology during the later years of her life. She is a notable astrologer among celebrities, politicians and Business Tycoons.

K.N. Rao

K.N. Rao is the most reputable astrologer from Vizag, Andhra Pradesh. He is a famous astrologer for Indian politicians, cinema actors, and others. Many of his future predictions came true. Everyone praises his contribution to Astrology. Though he is not open for astrology consultations his name in astrology will not go unnoticed.

Dr. Radha Bharadwaj

Dr. Radha Bharadwaj is the most sought-after astrologer. His astrology predictions are research-based and his advice is the most applicable one. Radha Bharadwaj is one of the good practical astrologers and he requests people to consult with the right Birth time. He is also an expert in birthtime rectification. In fact, he has checked more than 10k horoscopes in his service. His astrology services include birth time correction, Nakshatra Astrology, Gemmology, and Name correction.

Manopravesh Swami Ramananda Guruji

Swami Ramananda Guruji is a celebrity astrologer in India. He has given predictions to many celebrities from Hindi Cinema, Kannada Cinema, Telugu, and Tamil Cinema industries. He is a personal astrologer to business owners whose name and fame envy everyone. He is the astrologer for Government officials, Police officials, Bureaucrats, IT professionals, medical company owners, and Farmers.

Swamiji is known as manopravesh astrologer where predictions are precise and perfect without fail. He visited UAE, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, and other countries for astrology consultations. People from outside India like the USA, Australia, Dubai, and London do visit Swamiji for astrological remedies. He is the most consulted NRI Astrologer in India today.

Swamiji offers astrology horoscope analysis, Complete Life predictions, Love Problem solutions, Relationship problem solutions, Business, and career advice. He provides precise remedies for specific problems. He is a master of Astrology in modern times and has an excellent power of future telling. No doubt, Swamiji is the most sought-after astrologer in India now and many people are in line for him.

