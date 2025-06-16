Wholesale inflation eases to 0.39% in May Vs 0.85% (MoM), food inflation lowered

New Delhi [India], June 16 : The wholesale inflation in the country continued to ease in May 2025, with the Wholesale Price Index (WPI)-based inflation falling to 0.39 per cent, down from 0.85 per cent recorded in April, according to the data released by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry on Monday.

The annual rate of inflation, based on the All India WPI for May 2025 compared to May 2024, stood at 0.39 per cent (provisional).

The ministry stated that the positive inflation rate during the month was mainly due to rising prices in sectors such as the manufacture of food products, electricity, other manufacturing items, chemicals and chemical products, other transport equipment, and non-food articles.

The WPI Food Index, which includes 'Food Articles' from the Primary Articles group and 'Food Products' from the Manufactured Products group, increased slightly from 189.3 in April to 189.5 in May.

However, the rate of food inflation slowed to 1.72 per cent in May, compared to 2.55 per cent in the previous month.

Looking at major categories, the index for Primary Articles declined by 0.05 per cent to 184.3 in May, compared to 184.4 in April.

Within this segment, prices of minerals dropped sharply by 7.16 per cent, and non-food articles fell by 0.63 per cent. However, food articles saw a modest price increase of 0.56 per cent month-on-month.

In the Fuel & Power category, which holds a weight of 13.15 per cent in the WPI basket, the index dropped by 0.95 per cent to 146.7 in May from 148.1 in April.

The decline was driven by a 2.06 per cent fall in mineral oil prices. On the other hand, prices of coal and electricity rose by 0.81 per cent and 0.80 per cent, respectively.

As per the government data, the Manufactured Products category, which accounts for 64.23 per cent of the WPI, remained stable at 144.9 in May. Among the 22 manufacturing sectors, 10 reported an increase in prices, 9 saw a decline, and 3 remained unchanged.

Sectors such as other manufacturing, non-metallic mineral products, electronics, pharmaceuticals, and textiles witnessed a rise in prices. Meanwhile, sectors like food products, basic metals, rubber and plastic products, chemicals, and electrical equipment recorded a fall in prices.

The WPI data suggests a cooling trend in wholesale inflation, with mixed signals across sectors and moderating food inflation in May.

The ministry also informed that the next WPI data for the month of June, 2025, would be released on 14/07/2025.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor