"Who's giving my Mother answers": Sunjay Kapur's sister Mandhira seeks reasons behind his death

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 17 : Mandhira Kapur Smith, sister of former Chairperson of Sona Comstar late Sunjay Kapur, has posed questions surrounding the circumstances of her brother's untimely demise.

"There was a simple request from my mother (Rani Kapur). We have gone through a loss of a family member. For us, it was my mum's son, for me it was a brother. When was his last medical test (done)? Did he check his heart? I want answers. My mum's asking me every day, how did this happen? He was fit. Who is giving her answers?" Mandhira Kapur Smith said, speaking to ANI.

On whether they would take up the matter with the authorities in London, she said, "I think it's something that my sister, my mother and I will have to sit down and discuss and see what we want to do."

Mandhira also spoke out strongly about the way her family, particularly her mother, has been treated following Sunjay Kapur's passing.

Mandhira said that her mother Rani Kapur, who stood by her father in building the Company from its beginnings in the jewellery business to an automotive major, has been sidelined.

"We're being treated like strangers. My mother even requested them to put our name on. They said it was done by Sona. It is in bad taste. My father did not build this for the family to be cut off. We are treated like strangers and outsiders. We're not. We're the ones who've done this. This entire thing is done by my father...So, how is everyone taking credit and taking everything out of it? My mother, who is alive, has not got anything to do with it. My sister and I are being told basically to go to hell. I mean, we were not put on any obituary. We were not put on anything... You can try to take it away from us, but it's in our blood," she said.

Mandhira Kapur says that Sona is very close to their hearts and now the family feels like they have lost everything.

"There was a simple request from my mother. We have gone through the loss of a family member...Within 13 days, everything has been snatched from this family. There was no legal thing from us. There was simply a letter saying can you give us time to find out what's going on? The legal started with Sona Comstar who should not have because we haven't accused Sona Comstar of anything. Again, I'm going to say Sona is a very big thing that is very close to our hearts. It's what our family is. Our family is Sona. I've worked in Sona, my brothers worked there. We've all had a role to play in Sona. So today you're telling us what we've created as a family is gone. I think we've not only lost a brother, we've lost everything. And I don't think it's fair that we've not been allowed to grieve. My mother is 80. Do you not think she should be allowed to grieve her son's death?" she said.

She argued that her mother Rani Kapur deserved at least a non-executive board position in the Company.

Sona Comstar's official stance was that Rani Kapur has not held any direct or indirect involvement in the company since 2019.

In her letter to the board, Rani Kapur had said that she is the sole beneficiary of her late husband Surinder Kapur's estate, and the majority shareholder of the Sona Group including Sona Comstar.

Sunjay Kapur had passed away at the age of 53 on June 12 in the UK.

