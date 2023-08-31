"Whose money is this": Rahul Gandhi targets Adani and Modi ahead of I.N.D.I.A Opposition bloc meet in Mumbai

Ahead of I.N.D.I.A Opposition bloc meet in Mumbai, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday again took up Adani issue and demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) yo be set up to investigate the allegations against the business conglomerate. He also cited foreign media reports to question the SEBI investigation into the Adani issue and said that the market regulator let off the conglomerate with "token fines" for "technical violations."

He said, "The current flavour is G20 and it is about India's position in the world. What is very important for a country like India is that there is a level playing field and transparency in our economic environment and businesses that operate here. Today morning, two global financial newspapers have raised a very important question. These are not any random newspapers. These newspapers affect investment in India and the perception of India in the rest of the world..

Rahul Gandhi who has been alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares a close bond with Gautam Adani asked, "The first question arises - whose money is this? Is it Adani's or someone else's? The mastermind behind this is a gentleman called Vinod Adani who is the brother of Gautam Adani. There are two other people who are involved in this round-tripping of money. One is a gentleman called Nasir Ali Shaban Ahli and another is a Chinese gentleman called Chang Chung Ling. So, the second question arises - why are these two foreign nationals being allowed to play with the valuation of one of the companies that controls almost all of Indian infrastructure..