Why Aankhon ki Gustaakhiyan Stands Out in the List of Romantic Movies on ZEE5?

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 20: Bollywood has a wide range of romantic movies bringing up unique stories, powerful performances, amazing casts and much more. Whether it is about emotional love stories or heartbreaks, Hindi movies perfectly shape the love perspective across generations. Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is one of the finest emotional movies of Bollywood that brings up an absolutely simple and grounded narrative, touching hearts. This wonderful movie by Santhosh Singh has adapted its story from the short story of Ruskin Bond, i.e., "The Eyes Have It".

It is one of the most powerful romantic movies that brings up the beautiful story of two strangers, their emotions, and love. If you are eager to know about the things that make Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan stand out among the other romance movies on ZEE5, keep on reading this guide till the end.

A Story That Listens More Than It Speaks

The story of Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan on ZEE5 takes the audience to the beautiful location in Mussoorie, where love is explored through unexpected situations during a train journey. It is the story of Jahaan (Vikram Massey), who is a blind musician and experiences life through the different sounds, music, and emotions. The entry of Saba (Shanaya Kapoor) in Jahaan's life changed his world totally. Saba was a passionate theatre artist and tried to get into the role of a blind girl by masking her eyes.

The love story started with a small talk, which got intense later. The movie takes on an interesting twist when Jahaan disappears silently. Saba got engaged to Abhinav (Jain Khan Durrani) later and met Jahaan again as Kabir. The brilliance of the movie is in its ability to present love and romance. No loud confessions, no dramatic scenes, intimacy, pauses, silences, and conversations carry on the story of the movie silently.

Performances That Stay with You

The main thing that has contributed to the success of Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan on ZEE5 is the mindblowing performances delivered by the strong cast. Vikram Massey is well known for his versatility in different performances, and this time, he has proven his calibre again. He is one of the finest actors of his generation, where he is in the emotions, subtle and intense performance of Jahann. As a visually impaired person, he has gracefully and honestly presented the real expressions, pauses, giving the feal of realism.

Saba (Shanaya Kapoor) brings freshness, emotions and innocence to her character. She is in the performance of a young woman who is curious, ambitious and full of emotions. Her natural chemistry with Vikran is mind-blowing and leaves the audience stunned.

A Cinematic Romance Perfectly Wrapped in Music and Mountains

Amazing visuals and heart-touching music are the soul of this wonderful romantic movie. Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan brings up the beautiful location of Mussorie, whereas the cinematography by Tanveer Mir adds more to the visuals. He creates a perfect atmosphere that seems to be quite dreamlike and energetic. The essence of natural beauty improves the story.

Music director Vishal Mishra, along with Jubin Nautiyal and Asees Kaur, has brought amazing music for the audience. The beautiful song, like Nazara, and the emotional title track beautifully carry the story forward. The music perfectly amplifies the different scenes and breathes life into them.

Perfect Direction

Santosh Singh has beautifully balanced the poetry and drama of the movie through his absolute direction skills. He has beautifully presented the love story with absolute subtlety and elegance. His direction enhances the beauty of silence and makes the different scenes more engaging and realistic. He actually allows different moments to breathe. Scenes like Jahaan listening to the world through the different sounds, Saba looking forward to exploring different things, have been presented beautifully. The different things altogether elevate the story of the movie and make it one of the best Bollywood romantic movies.

Why Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyaan Shines Among Romantic Movies on ZEE5?

Among the diverse landscape of movies on ZEE5, Aankhon Ki Gustakhian has successfully carved its space among the best romantic movies. Unlike the other modern romantic movies, this movie comes up with a refreshing and simple plot that seems to be quite engaging.

The movie doesn't include any unnecessary twists to grab the attention of viewers, but instead focuses on the real emotions. It is one of the best love stories on ZEE5 that brings absolute authenticity on screen. Amazing plot, strong performances, mindblowing music, fine visuals, and much more that make it stand out in the streaming library.

Final Thoughts

Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan on ZEE5 brings up a simple, emotional and realistic love story that seems to be quite connecting. The movie beautifully takes the audience to the world of emotions, love and silence where every emotion and every beat can be felt. Vikrant Massey, through his powerful performance, and Shanaya Kapoor's fresh debut, make this movie quite engaging and entertaining. The music and cinematography of the movie are quite efficient in carrying you to the world of love. The movie celebrates the essence of connection and leaves an imprint on the audience's heart.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor