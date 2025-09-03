Why Aero Armour is Now 'Deployed': The Story of a Brand That Wears Its Heart on Its Sleeve

VMPL

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 3: The brand that captured the imagination of India's aviation and military enthusiasts, Aero Armour, has set off on its next mission, officially rebranding as Deployed. This evolution marks a pivotal moment for the Kolkata-based company, signifying its expansion from a niche direct-to-consumer label into a dominant force in the broader military- and adventure-inspired apparel market with collections ranging from Army t-shirts to tactical outerwear. While the name is new, the spirit and the vision remain unchanged.

The journey began in 2019, when Anish Agarwal, a licensed commercial pilot, laid the groundwork for what became Aero Armour. By 2021, the brand had launched formally and quickly grew from a passion project into a movement. In just three years, Deployed (erstwhile Aero Armour) has built a loyal community of more than 500,000 customers worldwide, driven by a shared love for resilience, identity, and storytelling through apparel. This passionate following translated into record-breaking growth, including ₹5.5 crore in sales within just 20 days, one of the strongest benchmarks recorded in India's D2C apparel space.

Explaining the decision to rebrand, Agarwal said: "The shift to Deployed is not just about a new name, it is about evolution. Our roots are in aviation and military life, but the spirit of our community extends far beyond. From mountaineering expeditions to wildlife conservation, from the high seas to the open roads, Deployed celebrates passions that demand courage and resilience. It is about being ready for any mission, anywhere."

That mission-driven ethos has consistently been demonstrated through action. The brand designed a commemorative cap for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, and was also part of the historic moment when the world's largest Indian flag was unfurled atop Mount Kilimanjaro by a Ministry of Defence expedition led by the Himalayan Mountaineering Institute (HMI). Deployed also unveiled the Kargil Collection at the War Memorial in Drass and continues to supply apparel and uniforms to regiments of the Indian Army, squadrons of the Air Force, and units of the Navy. Its apparel has gained cultural traction through celebrity appearances such as MS Dhoni and Akshay Kumar, while collaborations with Wildlife SOS and HMI reinforce the brand's deep roots in India's defence and adventure ecosystem.

The industry has taken note. Deployed's growth has been recognized with top honours, including IMAGES Most Admired eCommerce Company of the Year (Fashion and Lifestyle Menswear), SHIVIR Shiprocket Emerging Brand of the Year, and IMAGES Most Admired D2C Brand of the Year (Activewear X Casualwear). In the coming years, the company is projected to be valued at over ₹125 crores (approximately $15 million), underscoring its status as one of India's fastest-growing consumer brands.

As Deployed by Aero Armour steps into its next chapter, the brand is preparing for both domestic scale and international expansion. Its portfolio of t-shirts, polos, hoodies, and tactical outerwear continues to grow, crafted with premium fabrics and designed to embody durability, precision, and pride. "Deployed is more than clothing,"Agarwal added. "It is a statement of who we are resilient, proud, and unafraid to stand apart. Whether in India or abroad, we want people to wear Deployed and feel part of something larger than themselves."

