Why an Insurance Check Online is Crucial Before Taking Your Bike on the Road?

New Delhi [India], October 8: As a responsible bike rider, you always need to make sure that you are protecting yourself from uncertain situations related to your vehicle. So, you must always seek an insurance policy for your bike before using it on the road. Moreover, you also need to familiarise yourself with bike insurance online check to use it during crucial situations. It prevents you from facing legal problems, financial worries, and risks in the future.

Read on to look deeper into why the insurance check online is necessary and how it is helpful to the bike owner.

Is Bike Insurance Necessary in India?

Bike insurance is mandatory in India for riding the vehicle on the road. According to the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act 1988, it is compulsory to insure bikes in the country. As a bike rider, you need at least a third-party insurance policy to abide by the law. It refers to the compensation of physical injury to a third party or loss of their property caused by your vehicle in an accident.

The penalties resulting from a lack of proper insurance policy include fines and the risk of losing your motorcycle. Therefore, it is also important to get bike insurance in India to avoid huge fines and harassment on the road, especially when you are involved in an accident.

How can Getting Insurance for Your Two-Wheeler Protect You?

Purchasing a bike insurance policy protects you in 3 key ways:

* Financial Coverage

This will save you money on damages to your bike caused by accidents, natural calamities, or theft.

* Third-Party Liability

It protects you from legal and financial consequences due to an accident that harmed other people or their property.

* Personal Accident Cover

A personal accident cover offers benefits for medical bills or even death in case of an accident which protects you financially in an emergency.

Why Do You Need an Insurance Check Online for Your Bike?

Conducting a bike insurance check online will help you get all the required information before purchasing the policy. Here are the reasons why you need an insurance check online for your bike:

* Ensures Legal Compliance

It is illegal in India to ride a bike without proper insurance, and you may face litigations, penalties, fines, or any other issues in such scenarios. Therefore, one of the main reasons to check bike insurance online regularly is to ensure that your policy is updated per the latest laws and requirements. This helps you avoid any legal problems, in case you are involved in an accident.

* Protection from Financial Loss

Through the bike insurance online check, you can see the legal validity of the policy and also ensure that you are completely covered. The policy options include third-party legal liability, own vehicle damage, and personal accident insurance. Checking your policy online also ensures the degree of coverage and additional benefits that are available to you.

* Avoid Policy Lapses

Bike insurance comes with a certain validity period and then requires renewal after its expiry. So, one mistake you can make is failing to renew your policy on the required date. Riding a bike without insurance is unlawful, and if involved in an accident, it will lead to legal and financial obligations. Therefore, it may be convenient to do an insurance check online to avoid policy lapses.

* Evaluate Your Current Coverage

Your insurance requirements may change from time to time. It could be that you signed up for a standard policy when taking out your bike and then found out that you need a different kind of policy because of some new situation. Also, you can look at the available options and see what options are present, in terms of additional benefits.

* Helps Identify Hidden Exclusions and Conditions

Insurance policies always come with policy terms and conditions that are challenging to understand, especially for a first-time buyer. Doing an insurance check online means that you can read through your policy and come across any hidden conditions that state certain things that you never knew. Therefore, you will be fully aware of the exclusions and conditions included in your bike insurance.

* Track Premium Rates and Discount Offers

Checking bike insurance online will help you monitor any changes to your premium rates. Moreover, it will also give you information about the discount offers on policy premiums. This way, you can get great offers from the insurance company. Therefore, you can use this information online to change to a better deal if your current provider no longer offers cheap premiums.

Final Words

Overall, checking insurance policies online before taking out your bike on the road will give you many added benefits. It will help you avoid policy lapses, ensure you identify hidden conditions and exclusions, protect against financial losses, and so on. Moreover, you can also track premium rates for different policies and make an informed decision.

