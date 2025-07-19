Why Apeejay Stya University is Ideal for Delhi NCR Students: A Launchpad for Global Careers

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], July 19: For students and parents in Delhi NCR seeking an education that transcends conventional boundaries and truly prepares young minds for a dynamic global future, Apeejay Stya University (ASU) stands as the ideal choice. Recognised as one of the most revered colleges in Gurugram, ASU offers a unique academic approach, curated by some of the country’s finest faculty, designed not just to help students achieve their immediate career aspirations but to propel them to unprecedented heights.

A Foundation of Trust: Unmatched Placement Success

The most tangible measure of a university’s commitment to its students’ futures lies in their career outcomes. Apeejay Stya University consistently delivers on this front, shaping successful career journeys with an astounding 98% placement success rate. This achievement is celebrated through impressive placements across top-tier companies and promising startups , a direct reflection of the university’s strong industry interface and unwavering emphasis on practical, future-ready education. The university boasts a 52 LPA Highest Package Offered with 200+ Placement Partners ready to hire you. This remarkable achievement underscores ASU’s commitment to equipping students with the skills and opportunities necessary for successful careers. Leading industry giants such as Microsoft and Meta , alongside others like Pepper Content , RZOULT , Xender (Onion Mobi Pvt. Ltd.), Emonics Global Pvt. Ltd., Fellafeeds Pvt. Ltd. , Apelo Consulting , RapidKen.AI , and Frost School of Music have extended exceptional career opportunities. This robust placement record is a primary reason why ASU is regarded as one of the Top University of Delhi NCR. The university has also been Awarded for The Best Placements at the World HRD Congress.

Top Placement Highlights include :

Sonu Raj – Microsoft

Rohan Thapar – Meta

Prachi Aggarwal – Pepper Content

Kshitij Singh – RZOULT

Vivek Raghav – Xender (Onion Mobi Pvt. Ltd.), Gurgaon

Yogita Singla – Emonics Global Pvt. Ltd., Gurgaon

Sahil Chugh – Fellafeeds Pvt. Ltd., Gurgaon

Ankit Singh – Apelo Consulting

Nandini Bansal – RapidKen.AI, Bangalore

Satyarth Arora – Frost School of Music (Teaching Assistant)

Pioneering Education: India’s First Liberal Arts & Industry-Centric University

Apeejay Stya University holds the distinction of being India's 1st Industry-Centric Technology & Liberal Arts University with a focus on Research & Innovation. Its programs are meticulously modeled after Ivy League institutions, fostering a multidisciplinary learning environment. This unique approach allows students to pursue their core degree while simultaneously exploring aspirations in other arenas through a trans-disciplinary framework, without compromising their primary academic commitments. ASU is dedicated to cultivating critical thinking, logical reasoning, effective communication, and a deep understanding of human civilizations and the ecological world. It is truly a Top University of Delhi NCR enabling integration of trans-disciplinary & Liberal Arts approach to Teaching & Learning.

Innovation Meets Industry: Experiential Learning at its Best

Parents desire an education that transcends theoretical knowledge, preparing their children for the complexities of the professional world. Apeejay Stya University excels in this. Students gain valuable experience in various fields, including software development, cloud computing, and pharmaceutical sciences, thereby enhancing their skills and confidence. The university boasts modern biochemistry, genetics, and clinical research labs for life sciences, alongside fully equipped design, animation, fashion, and media production studios that nurture creative minds. With 25+ Labs/Centres on campus for a true holistic development, including a psychology lab, a finance lab, and the Institution Innovation Centre, ASU’s facilities are vibrant hubs where knowledge transforms into action, consistently generating groundbreaking ideas.

ASU’s mission extends to developing entrepreneurial talent, providing a thriving ecosystem that combines technological expertise, commercial development, operational guidance, and contemporary infrastructure. By actively addressing the challenges faced by startups and guiding them towards sustainable growth, ASU aims to empower both new and established businesses. The center promotes innovation and increases worldwide competitiveness by establishing solid ties with academic institutions, research facilities, and private companies. Alliances with renowned industry organizations such as NEN, TiE, and CII further bolster its mission to promote industrial and entrepreneurial growth. The university has also been Awarded for Excellence in Innovation & Research by ASSOCHAM.

Global Pathways: Expanding Horizons for a Connected World

In today’s interconnected world, global exposure is no longer a luxury but a necessity. Parents seeking a truly global education for their children find Apeejay Stya University's extensive international collaborations particularly reassuring. The university offers Strong International Collaborations with universities in the USA, France, the Netherlands, and China. These partnerships, including with institutions like Penn State Great Valley, University of Toledo (COBI), University of Central Florida, St. Joost Academy of Fine Arts (Netherlands), Willem de Kooning Academy Rotterdam, Tianjin Foreign Studies University (China), and St. Joseph University (Philadelphia) , ensure invaluable global exposure for both students and faculty.

Apeejay Group boasts a strong alumni network, with 65,000+ Successful Alumni across the globe. This robust network is a key reason why leading national and international companies consistently prefer to recruit talent from Apeejay Stya University.

Unmatched Support: Scholarships and a Holistic Campus Life

Parents often prioritize an institution that values merit and provides comprehensive support. Apeejay Stya University, a TOP NAAC ‘A' Grade Accredited University of Delhi NCR, offers Up to 90% Merit-based Scholarship* (Dr. Stya Paul Memorial Scholarship), making quality education accessible to deserving students.

The university offers an internationally recognised 85+ Programs with a Credit-Based System & Best ICT practices, providing students the freedom to choose subjects of their choice, ensuring an optimal learning environment with engaging pedagogy, continuous formative assessment, and an updated curriculum. Apeejay Stya University provides a residential campus experience unlike any other , offering state-of-the-art IT-enabled lecture rooms, conference halls, computer and science labs, comfortable hostels, extensive libraries, vibrant cafeterias, lush green areas, and sports facilities. It is part of the

26 Institutions of the Apeejay Group spread across the Nation, benefiting from a 50+ Years of Legacy in Education Excellence and a vast 40000+ Global Student Network of Apeejay Group. The dedication of 5,000+ dedicated educators & staff members further reinforces the supportive environment.

For Delhi NCR students seeking an education that goes beyond the conventional – one that promises a vibrant campus life , nurtures talent , and opens doors to global opportunities, Apeejay Stya University stands ready. It is a place where every student is empowered to elevate, transforming aspirations into tangible achievements and stepping onto a path that defines a truly remarkable future.

Take the next step toward a transformative education at Apeejay Stya University. Connect with us today and begin your journey to academic excellence.

