Why Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposits Should be your Next Investment!

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 30: Investing is all about balancing risk and returns. For those who prioritise safety and steady returns, Fixed Deposits offer an exceptional opportunity. With attractive interest rates, the highest safety ratings, and a hassle-free application process, Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposits stand out as a trusted choice for investors.

Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposits offer several advantages over other investment options, such as:

* High interest rates: Bajaj Finance offers attractive FD rates up to 8.60% p.a. for senior citizens and up to 8.35% p.a. for customers below 60 years of age. These rates are higher than most banks and financial institutions, which means you can earn more returns on your investment. You can also avail of special interest rates on tenures of 15, 18, 22, 30, 33, and 44 months.

* Low risk: Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposits have the highest safety and credibility ratings from CRISIL and ICRA, which assure the security of your invested amount. You don’t have to worry about market fluctuations or defaults, as your principal and interest are guaranteed by Bajaj Finance. You can also choose a flexible payout option to receive your interest periodically or at maturity.

* Easy application process: You can open a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit online with just a few clicks, without the need to visit any branch or submit any documents. You can start investing with just Rs. 15,000 and pay online. You can also track your investment online and get regular updates on your FD account.

Here is how to apply for an FD on the Bajaj Finance platform:

* Click on 'Open FD' at the top of this page to open our online application form.

* Enter your 10-digit mobile number and verify the OTP sent to your phone.

* Fill in the investment amount, choose the investment tenure and the payout frequency. Enter your PAN card and date of birth.

* Complete your KYC: If you are an existing customer, confirm the details available with us, or edit to make any changes. For new customers, complete your KYC using Aadhaar.

* A declaration will be displayed. Please read it carefully and agree to the terms and conditions. Enter your bank details and proceed to pay.

* Complete your investment using Net Banking/ UPI or NEFT/ RTGS.

Once your fixed deposit is booked, you will receive the Fixed Deposit Acknowledgement (FDA) on your registered email address and as a link on your mobile number. An Electronic Fixed Deposit Receipt (e-FDR) will also be sent to your email ID within 3 working days (subject to documents being in the correct order).

To sum up, Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposits are an ideal investment option for anyone who wants to earn high returns with low risk and hassle-free process. You can use the FD calculator to check the interest and maturity amount that you can get by investing in a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit.

So, what are you waiting for? Invest in an Fixed Deposit with Bajaj Finance today and secure your financial future.

