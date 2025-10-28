Why Enterprises Are Bypassing Global Cloud Giants In Favor of Indian Cloud Provider, CloudPe

CloudPe, an OpenStack-based cloud in India, is one of the platforms that is turning the Indian market on its head. Rather than retrofitting global Cloud solutions to local problems, this Indian cloud platform is specifically developed for local markets from the ground up.

The Scenario of the India Cloud Computing Market in 2025

To give a sense of the market size, one can look at the table below. The numbers may vary slightly depending on the source, but remain consistent when looking at market size at year-over-year growth in cloud services across India:

Research Firm 2024/2025 Market Size Projected 2030-2034 Growth Rate Market Research Future $11.69B (2025) $48.81B (2034) 17.2%CAGR IMARC GROUP $29.50B (2024) $232.78B (2033) 25.8% CAGR Mordor Intelligence $21.82B (2025) $58.73B (2030) 21.9% CAGR

Cost is not the only factor fueling this growth.

Digital India initiatives, the rapid adoption of AI, and the harsh practical reality that cloud is the only way to offer business agility that on-premise infrastructure can no longer support.

The Regulatory Headwinds

This is what makes the regulatory environment so interesting when it comes to cloud adoption in India.

The Drive for Data Sovereignty

India's Digital Personal Data Protection Act of 2023 steered clear of a wholly local approach; instead, it created a “blacklist” approach. This implies the data can be moved to any destination outside of India unless the destination country has been blacklisted by the Government.

The Catalyst:

In November 2024, the announcement that came as a surprise was from the Reserve Bank of India – its own cloud platform. When the central bank of a country goes out on a limb like this, with a public announcement that it is creating its own infrastructure, the hyperscalers cannot just shrug it off. There is more than compliance at play; this is the recognition of strategic autonomy.

CloudPe's approach obviates all these issues:

Tier 4 data center India facilities in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, where all the data remains

No cross-border data transfers

Complete audit trail with specific Indian addresses

Physics still applies, but consistently faster performance for Indian users

When it comes to cloud for regulated industries in India, like banks, healthcare, or government service providers, the local nature of this solution means that managing separate compliance requirements for each jurisdiction becomes easier. Audit trails have a clear physical location for data assets.

Performance Architecture of CloudPe OpenStack Cloud

CloudPe's performance architecture is built around a foundation of modern, high-performance hardware. This includes latest-gen processors, with options for GPU acceleration and bare metal access for ultimate performance.

The outcome is predictable and verifiable performance. CloudPe has a high-performance architecture and the testing to prove it.

A CloudPe vs AWS comparison on the Geekbench multi-core test scored 42.23% higher for CloudPe, and the CloudPe vs Azure score was 45.04% higher. This makes CloudPe the best Indian alternative to AWS and Azure for businesses where raw computing power is essential.

Storage IOPS are predictable too, as the storage used is based on NVMe cloud storage India technology with NVMe drives and triple replication.

Networking is no different, as it has been architectured to offer true tenant isolation with VLANs and VXLAN support as opposed to purely software isolation.

CloudPe offers 20 Gbps multi-homed connectivity through leading Indian connectivity providers Tata, Jio, and Airtel, with automatic failover for redundancy.

Key facts:

Latest generation processors – AMD EPYC and Intel Xeon CPUs

High-performance storage – NVMe SSDs delivering 40,000+ IOPS

Network reliability – 99.95% uptime SLA with Tier IV infrastructure

True isolation – Dedicated resources prevent noisy neighbor problems

A Hybrid Cloud Strategy That Works For Your Business

A successful hybrid cloud strategy for your business focuses on optimizing workload placement. It's about finding the right balance of security, performance, compliance, and cost, and running each application in the best place for it, while also making the entire infrastructure a single, cohesive ecosystem where workloads can be shifted as your business evolves.

The key to this strategy is operational consistency via a common management plane and open standards for APIs to avoid vendor lock-in. An open foundation is required to easily integrate and manage it, while robust networking securely links different environments into a unified architecture.

CloudPe provides an enterprise platform that offers just this solution. With an OpenStack foundation, CloudPe offers standardized APIs to eliminate vendor lock-in and advanced networking controls to enable secure cloud hosting with data localisation.

Additionally, a cloud with a predictable pricing model with no egress fee cloud structure gives your business the ability to strategically place workloads where performance and cost are best (based on your requirements), without losing control.

Cloud for AI Workloads in India: Processing Local Data

India's Healthcare and Life Sciences industries are among the fastest growing, with a 29.2% CAGR, with significant contributions coming from telemedicine and AI-based diagnosis tools. These represent an acknowledgement at the enterprise level that AI is a capability that is now considered essential rather than experimental.

CloudPe's NVIDIA H100 GPU instances are perfect for customers who want to run their production AI workloads on dedicated hardware that is provisioned with full access to the 80GB HBM3 memory per GPU, as opposed to shared access to a GPU or spot instances that can be reclaimed at any time. This allocation of dedicated instances makes it easy to train LLMs and run real-time inference workloads with high-performance computing in cloud computing capabilities.

Processing local data also has a significant advantage for organizations operating in highly regulated industries. For example, healthcare systems can train diagnostic models on data without having to worry about sending data outside the country, and financial services firms can build fraud detection models based on local data.

Some AI use cases for the platform are:

Medical imaging

Natural language processing

Computer vision

Financial modeling

Implementation and Support Through a Local Partner Ecosystem

For successful implementations and ongoing/long-term management, CloudPe partners with an extended ecosystem of trusted local system integrators (SI) and managed service providers (MSP). This enables your business to select a local expert who will understand your unique needs and provide you with a tailored, designed, and deployed solution.

With this model, your business gets the best of both worlds: the local hands-on experience of a trusted IT partner and the solid, enterprise-class infrastructure from the CloudPe platform. Your partner is responsible for managing your services and giving you direct support. The CloudPe engineering team takes care of everything else in the background, including provisioning and managing your cloud and providing 24/7 technical support.

Why Choose an Indian Cloud Provider Like CloudPe for Your Business?

Here are the biggest factors that businesses in India consider while choosing a cloud partner.

Cloud benefits vs Data Sovereignty: As Indian organisations continue to use cloud services at an exponential pace, certain complexities like data sovereignty and compliance are raised. Enterprises are then forced to either stop certain initiatives or move their workloads back to on-premises, resulting in excessive cloud spend.

Cost predictability without surprise billing: The unpredictability of monthly cloud bills from hyperscalers forces enterprises to avoid necessary experimentation and can also risk capital allocation.

Performance consistency with the least resource contention: Delivering consistent performance to customers is key for most businesses. Shared cloud infrastructure where multiple customer workloads run alongside results in the least resource contention and optimal performance for customers.

Vendor independence to avoid cloud lock-in: Platform lock-in or cloud lock-in is the inability to easily transition services to other cloud vendors, and is a growing concern with hyperscalers whose services are delivered through proprietary software and their specific APIs that are based on open standards.

If your organisation values control over critical infrastructure, better alignment with the regulator, and needs to quickly adapt to any future business needs, CloudPe might be the right choice for you.

While hyperscalers continue to have a place in the marketplace, for businesses where the flexibility to choose the best solution matters for business continuity and your competitive edge, it makes perfect sense to have the cloud option open as you move forward.

