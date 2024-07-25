Why every EV Service centre is investing in EV DOCTOR?

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 25: The adoption of Electric Vehicles (EVs) is no longer a question of if, but when. The future of mobility is undeniably electric, with the global EV market projected to grow by 24.3 per cent in less than a decade. This shift is critical for reducing global carbon emissions.

In India, millions of new electric vehicles hit the roads each year, primarily two-wheelers and three-wheelers. Government initiatives are driving this growth by promoting EV manufacturing and adoption. However, challenges such as EV fires and the need for skilled maintenance persist.

EVs differ from traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, requiring less maintenance and having fewer moving parts. Services like oil changes are unnecessary for EVs, shifting the focus to battery health, software updates, and electrical repairs. Independent service providers must adapt by expanding their offerings and investing in specialized tools for battery diagnostics and repair.

Electric vehicle batteries, particularly those based on lithium-ion technology, are complex systems that degrade over time and under various conditions. This degradation affects the vehicle's range, performance, and overall lifespan, making accurate diagnostics and troubleshooting essential for maintaining and extending the life of these batteries.

Current Challenges of EV Battery Diagnostic

Traditional methods of assessing battery health, such as electric signal analysis and temperature monitoring, offer limited insights into the actual condition of the battery. These methods can indicate issues like swelling or overheating but fall short in providing a comprehensive view of the battery's overall health and remaining useful life. Moreover, the complexity of EV batteries, combined with the need for standardized testing procedures across different manufacturers, complicates the process of accurately diagnosing and troubleshooting battery issues.

EV Battery Diagnostics: Moving Beyond the Basics

The growth of electric vehicles (EVs) has highlighted the need for more sophisticated methods to diagnose and assess battery health. Traditional approaches often relied on limited tools and techniques, hindering our understanding of battery performance and lifespan.

One such example was the charging-discharging cycler (CDC) machine. While widely used, the CDC offered a basic functionality - repeatedly charging and discharging the battery to measure voltage and capacity. This limited data provided minimal insights into the battery's overall health and potential issues. Furthermore, the CDC process was labor-intensive, requiring skilled personnel to monitor readings for extended periods. This dependence on human observation introduced the possibility of human error, impacting the overall reliability of the test results. These limitations of traditional methods underscored the need for advancements in EV battery diagnostics. Let's explore how the industry is addressing these challenges and paving the way for a more comprehensive understanding of EV batteries.

Introducing EV DOCTOR™, An AI-based battery diagnostics technology is revolutionizing the EV industry by ensuring efficient battery quality control and after-sales service. It enables EV dealers and service centers to diagnose battery health within 15 minutes - ten times faster than alternative testersproviding insights via a mobile app. The device delivers crucial information about battery health, safety, faults, water damage, charger issues, capacity, and more. This device supports both hard BMS and Smart BMS batteries, enabling EV stakeholders to take better decisions with the batteries.

EV DOCTOR™ operates on the principle of DCIR computation combined with VI profiling. Armed with AI-based algorithms, it provides unique and crucial insights about the battery, earning the title of "World's Fastest Battery Testing Technology."

For EV brands, it offers advanced analytics, warranty tracking, resale support, and risk mitigation. By investing in EV DOCTOR™, service centers can provide superior support during servicing and repair. Additionally it generates extra income for EV Service centres from EV Battery Checkup charges.

Battery-Ok Technologies, founded by EV enthusiasts Shubham Mishra, Ajay Vashisht, and Darshan Prajapati, is based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India. After four years of continuous research and testing, the solution was launched last year and now has an active presence in India, Mexico, South Korea, Mauritius and Vietnam. With the high import of low-quality EV batteries in India, this indigenous technology is assisting over 1,500+ EV dealers across the country. The company will soon launch an API version to directly help EV OEMs and fleet owners manage their batteries effectively.

Celebrated by thousands of EV businesses across India, EV DOCTOR™ is a key driver in the rise of electric vehicles in India. It has received endorsements from prominent figures such as Nitin Gadkari and S. Jaishankar and Dr. Hanif Qureshi. As the EV market continues to grow, tools like EV DOCTOR™ are essential for the smooth service and maintenance of electric vehicles, helping India move towards a greener and more sustainable future.

This shift presents a significant opportunity for all the independent garages to specialize in EV maintenance and repair. By positioning themselves as experts in this niche market, garages can attract EV owners seeking knowledgeable and skilled service. This specialization offers a substantial competitive advantage, and as the EV market expands, these early adopters will be well-prepared to meet the increasing demand.

