New Delhi [India], July 31: In a category crowded with compromises, HONOR 200has emerged as a game-changer, offering studio-like portrait photography and social media-ready features at an unbeatable price point. Priced at ₹21,698 and available for a limited time at just ₹20,999 (inclusive of bank offers) during Amazon's Great Freedom Sale 2025, HONOR 200 is positioned as the most powerful portrait and social media camera smartphone under ₹25,000 in India.

HONOR, the global smart device brand, has officially announced a limited-time price offer on the HONOR 200, now available at a special price of ₹20,999 (inclusive of bank offers) exclusively on Amazon.in during the Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2025 - http://amazon.in/dp/B0D6VGQDF4

The HONOR 200 continues to dominate the mid-range segment with demand for the device remaining consistently strong. Consumers are as excited about it today as they were at launch, reinforcing its position as a truly popular and reliable choice among smartphone users.

Co-engineered with the legendary Studio Harcourt,a French portrait photography studio, the HONOR 200 brings the aesthetic of timeless portraiture to mobile photography. This heritage is now embedded into the HONOR 200, giving users the ability to capture professional-grade, studio-style portraits directly from their smartphones. Equipped with a 50MP Portrait Main Camera, a 50MP Telephoto Portrait Camera, and AI-powered lighting effects, the device captures studio-style shots that appeal to today's content creators, vloggers, and digital storytellers.

"HONOR has designed the HONOR 200 to be the go-to phone for anyone who wants to look good on camera without needing professional equipment or edits. Whether it's portraits, reels, or vlogs, this phone delivers flagship-quality and is designed for new age generation, who wants professional, high quality studio like pictures handy in their device," said CP KHANDELWAL, CEO PSAV GLOBAL, HONOR OFFICIAL BRAND PARTNER.

Key Features Why HONOR 200 is Best Camera Phone Under ₹25,000? That Set HONOR 200 Apart:

AI-Powered Triple Camera System:

- Main Portrait Camera: 50MP Sony IMX906 sensor, f/1.95, 1/1.56'', with OIS

- Telephoto Portrait Camera: 50MP Sony IMX856, 2.5x optical zoom, f/2.4 with OIS

- Ultra-Wide/Macro Lens: 12MP, 112° FoV, autofocus

- Front Camera: 50MP, f/2.1, 4K/30fps video recording

Social Media Focused Phone Features:

- Dual OIS + EIS stabilisation for cinematic 4K/30fps video

- AI Vlog Assistant for auto-editing, transitions, and music sync

- Instant Movie Templates optimized for Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts

AI Studio Lighting by Harcourt:

- Classic, Colour, and Vibrant portrait styles mimic professional lighting setups

- Real-time background separation and face contouring

- Bokeh adjustment after capture via AI Depth Editor

Key Display & Performance Specs:

- Display: 6.7'' Quad-Curved AMOLED, 120Hz refresh, up to 4,000 nits brightness

- Chipset: Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 (4nm), up to 12 TOPS on-device AI

- Battery: 5,200mAh silicon-carbon battery with 100W HONOR SuperCharge

- Software: MagicOS 9.0 (Android 15)

- Design: 7.7mm slim, 187g weight, TUV-certified 3,840Hz PWM dimming

With more than 20% of daily smartphone content now created for social platforms like Instagram, YouTube Shorts, and Snapchat, creators need tools that reduce post-editing while enhancing storytelling. The HONOR 200 answers this call with a Creator-First camera system, cinematic color profiles, and AI enhancements that make every capture ready for upload instantly.

Availability & Pricing:

The HONOR 200 is available exclusively on Amazon.in at ₹21,698. With bank offers during the Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2025, customers can purchase it for just ₹20,999. It is offered in stunning color finishes and memory configurations suited for both casual users and power creators.

Buy Now: http://amazon.in/dp/B0D6VGQDF4

