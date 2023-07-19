Why is Digital Marketing emerging as the Best Career Option?

Digital Marketing refers to the practice of promoting products, services, or brands using digital channels and technologies. It encompasses various online marketing tactics and strategies aimed at reaching and engaging target audiences, driving website traffic, and generating leads or conversions.

Digital Marketing offers significant benefits for MBA/PGDM students, especially those attending the best B-schools or top-ranked PGDM/MBA Colleges in Rajasthan like Amity University, Jaipur; Indian University of Management, Udaipur; and Poddar Business School, Jaipur. Why Digital Marketing is becoming one of the most preferred career options is discussed in the following section.

More Employability

MBA/PGDM students from the best Business Schools with expertise in digital marketing gain a competitive edge in the job market. Employers highly value candidates who possess Digital Marketing skills as it aligns with the current industry demands. The knowledge and practical experience gained during their MBA/PGDM program in Digital Marketing provide them with a strong foundation to pursue roles in marketing, branding, digital strategy, e-commerce and more.

Industry-Relevant Curriculum

The top PGDM/MBA colleges in Rajasthan recognize the importance of Digital Marketing in the business landscape. They offer courses and specializations focusing on Digital Marketing by covering topics like SEO, Social Media Marketing, Content Marketing and Data Analytics. Students receive a comprehensive understanding of the latest Digital Marketing techniques and strategies, preparing them to navigate the ever-evolving digital realm.

Entrepreneurship and Start-up Opportunities

Digital Marketing plays a crucial role in the success of entrepreneurship and start-up ventures. MBA/PGDM students of one of the top institutes like Poddar Business School aspiring to become entrepreneurs can leverage their Digital Marketing knowledge to effectively launch and promote their start-ups. This knowledge equips them to compete with established players in the market and drive growth for their ventures.

Networking and Industry Exposure

The best B-schools or top-ranked PGDM/MBA colleges in Jaipur, like Poddar Business School, often provide excellent networking and industry exposure opportunities. They invite industry experts, guest lecturers, and professionals from the Digital Marketing field to share insights and experiences. Students get the opportunity to interact with these experts, participate in workshops, and gain practical exposure through industry collaborations and internships.

Practical Application and Project-based Learning

Many PGDM/MBA programs emphasize project-based learning, and Digital Marketing provides an ideal domain for hands-on experience. Students can work on real-world projects, develop Digital Marketing campaigns, and analyze their performance using industry-standard tools.

Personal Branding and Online Presence

In today’s digital era, personal branding is essential for professional success. PGDM/MBA students can leverage their knowledge of Digital Marketing to build their personal brand and establish a strong online presence. They can effectively utilize social media, content marketing, and SEO techniques to showcase their expertise, network with industry professionals and enhance their career prospects.

The Indian Digital Marketing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 32% between 2023 and 2028. The Digital Marketing industry size in India is expected to reach 24.1 billion by 2028. RankZ, Growthhackers, Webchutney, WATConsult, iProspect India, Social Beat, Interactive Avenues, Pinstorm, Resultrix and Mirum India are the top Digital Marketing companies in India. So students choosing Digital Marketing is crucial for PGDM/MBA students thriving in the current dynamic business landscape.

