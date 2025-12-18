Why Nutrition Matters Before, During, and After IVF

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 18: For couples preparing for In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF), the focus often remains on medical tests, hormonal injections, procedures, and timelines. However, an equally important but frequently overlooked factor is nutrition. What you eat before, during, and after IVF has a direct impact on reproductive health, hormone balance, embryo quality, and implantation success. According to fertility specialists at Omya Fertility, good nutrition is not just supportive it is strategic and scientifically backed.

Today, fertility journeys are increasingly personalised. Clinics like Omya Fertility emphasise a holistic approach that complements advanced reproductive technologies such as IVF, IUI, ICSI, and Egg Freezing. Diet, lifestyle, and micronutrient health form the foundation of this approach. This article explains why nutrition matters at every stage of an IVF cycle and what patients should keep in mind.

Why Pre-IVF Nutrition Matters

Preparing for IVF begins at least 3 months before the cycle. This window is crucial because egg and sperm development takes time. The right nutrients help improve egg maturation, sperm quality, hormone regulation, and overall reproductive wellness.

1. Enhances Egg & Sperm Quality

Eggs and sperm are sensitive to oxidative stress. A nutrient-rich diet containing antioxidants such as vitamins C and E, selenium, zinc, folate, and CoQ10 reduces the damage caused by free radicals. Foods like berries, nuts, spinach, seeds, and whole grains support healthier gametes, improving the chances of a successful fertilisation.

2. Regulates Hormones Naturally

Hormonal balance plays a key role in ovulation and menstrual regularity. A diet rich in healthy fats such as omega-3s (found in walnuts, chia seeds, flaxseeds, and fatty fish) helps stabilise reproductive hormones. Reducing processed foods, sugars, and high-glycaemic carbs supports insulin regulation, which is critical for women with PCOS a common cause of infertility.

3. Prepares the Uterus for Implantation

A healthy endometrium improves implantation success during IVF. Iron, vitamin D, and B-complex vitamins aid in blood flow, cell repair, and lining development. Hydration also plays a key role. Women who consume balanced diets show better uterine receptivity scores in fertility assessments.

4. Supports a Healthy Body Weight

Both underweight and overweight individuals face challenges with IVF. A balanced diet supports maintaining an optimal BMI, improving ovarian stimulation results and reducing the risk of complications.

Nutrition During IVF Treatment

Once the IVF cycle begins, the body undergoes significant changes in response to stimulation medications, egg retrieval, and embryo transfer. This phase demands a diet that stabilises hormones, supports energy levels, and reduces inflammation.

1. Managing the Effects of Hormonal Stimulation

Hormonal injections may cause bloating, mood fluctuations, and discomfort. Anti-inflammatory foods like turmeric, ginger, avocados, leafy greens, and almonds help reduce these side effects. Adequate protein intake (paneer, eggs, lentils, tofu, chicken) helps stabilise blood sugar and prevent fatigue.

2. Supporting Ovarian Response and Follicular Growth

The ovaries need energy for follicle development. Complex carbohydrates such as quinoa, millets, brown rice, and oats provide sustained energy. Healthy fats boost estrogen production, which aids follicle maturation.

3. Hydration and Electrolyte Balance

During stimulation, hydration becomes critical to prevent ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome (OHSS). Water-rich foods (cucumber, coconut water, citrus fruits) and electrolytes help maintain fluid balance.

4. Reducing Stress and Anxiety Through Nutrition

Foods rich in magnesium, such as bananas, pumpkin seeds, spinach, and dark chocolate, promote relaxation. Herbal teas like chamomile can help calm the nervous system, supporting mental wellness, an important aspect of fertility treatment.

Nutrition After Embryo Transfer

Post-transfer is the most delicate phase for patients, as this period determines whether the embryo will implant successfully.

1. Supporting Implantation

Foods that promote blood flow to the uterus such as beetroot, pomegranate, spinach, and walnuts boost the chances of embryo attachment. Carbohydrates like sweet potatoes and whole grains provide steady energy for the body's repair and implantation processes.

2. Maintaining Stable Progesterone Levels

Progesterone is crucial for maintaining early pregnancy. Vitamin B6, found in eggs, bananas, and poultry, supports progesterone production. Patients are advised to avoid extreme dieting or overeating during this period.

3. Avoiding Inflammatory and Harmful Foods

Caffeine, alcohol, heavily processed foods, fried foods, and excessive sugar may interfere with hormonal balance. Patients are also encouraged to avoid foods that may cause gastrointestinal discomfort, such as overly spicy or gas-producing foods.

4. Boosting Early Pregnancy Nutrition

Once pregnancy is confirmed, folic acid, iron, calcium, iodine, and DHA become essential for fetal development. Even before confirmation, maintaining these nutrients helps prepare the body for early pregnancy.

The Role of Male Nutrition in IVF

Nutrition is not only essential for women men contribute 50% to the embryo's genetic health. Improved male nutrition has been directly linked to better IVF outcomes.

Key male-focused nutrients include:

* Zinc - supports sperm motility

* Folate - important for DNA synthesis

* Antioxidants - reduce sperm DNA fragmentation

* Omega-3 fatty acids - enhance sperm count and movement

Dietary changes in men can positively influence embryo quality and implantation success.

How Omya Fertility Integrates Nutrition into IVF Care

At Omya Fertility, nutrition counselling is woven into every aspect of fertility care. Instead of offering a one-diet-fits-all approach, the team creates customised nutrition plans based on:

* Age

* Medical history (PCOS, thyroid, endometriosis)

* BMI and body composition

* Hormonal profile

* Treatment type (IVF / IUI / ICSI / Egg Freezing)

* Lifestyle patterns

* Previous IVF outcomes

Patients are also guided with easy, sustainable, and culturally appropriate meal plans rather than restrictive diets. This integrated approach has shown measurable improvements in egg quality, semen parameters, endometrial thickness, and overall IVF success rates.

Conclusion

Nutrition is a powerful tool in fertility enhancement. While advanced reproductive technologies like IVF, ICSI, and IUI optimise the chance of conception, dietary habits strengthen the biological foundation. By prioritising nutrition before, during, and after IVF, couples can significantly improve their fertility health, emotional resilience, and treatment outcomes.

Clinics like Omya Fertility are redefining reproductive care by combining medical excellence with lifestyle-based strategies, ensuring that every patient receives holistic, science-backed guidance at every step.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor