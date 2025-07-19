Why Parents Trust Invertis University for Their Children’s Future

Bareilly(Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 19:In the journey of shaping a child’s future, choosing the right educational institution is paramount. For countless parents across India and beyond, Invertis University in Bareilly has emerged as a beacon of trust, consistently delivering on its promise to equip students with not just degrees, but with the skills, global exposure, and career opportunities essential for success in a dynamic world. This unwavering trust is built on a foundation of proven results, innovative pedagogy, and a deep commitment to student welfare.

A Foundation of Trust: Record-Breaking Placements

The most tangible measure of a university’s commitment to its students’ futures lies in their career outcomes. Invertis University proudly demonstrated this on March 29, 2025, during its annual Placement Day, a testament to the dedication of its students and the efficacy of its programs. The university achieved an impressive overall placement rate of over 90% for its 2023 graduating students, securing 479+ total placements from 154 top recruiters.The 2025 placement session saw the highest package reach an impressive ₹12.76 LPA, with 24 placements exceeding ₹9 LPA. Over 100 companies offered packages of ₹5 LPA and above, while the top 20% of students achieved an outstanding average package of ₹7.28 LPA. Leading industry giants like SAP, Oracle, TCS, Wipro, Reliance Jio, ITC, British Telecom, Hero Cycles, ABP News, Adani Group, and Radisson Blu actively participated, spanning sectors from engineering and management to law and pharmacy. This robust placement record is a primary reason why Invertis is regarded as one of the top universities in Uttar Pradesh, & best engineering colleges in India.

Beyond the Classroom: Real-World Readiness from Day One

Parents desire an education that transcends theoretical knowledge, preparing their children for the complexities of the professional world. Invertis University excels in this with its unique “Industry Inside Campus” model, making it one of only three universities in India to offer such an integrated learning environment. This approach is exemplified by its state-of-the-art Centre for Skill and Entrepreneurship Development (CSED).

The CSED, in collaboration with global industry leaders like Dassault Systèmes, PTC, Mastercam, and ANSYS, provides students with cutting-edge, project-based programs in Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), Smart Manufacturing Technologies, AI, Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Product Development, and Automation. What truly earns parents’ confidence is that students receive free certified training worth ₹1.5 lakh in these in-demand technologies. Furthermore, students participate in an remarkable

10-12 internships with a distinct 70% focus on practical learning. This ensures graduates are not just academically sound but are also seasoned with real-world experience, ready to hit the ground running.

Fostering Innovation: Nurturing Future Visionaries

Parents want their children to be problem-solvers and innovators. Invertis University provides the ideal ecosystem for this through its pioneering Invertis Innovation and Incubation (III) Centre. This dynamic hub fosters creativity, entrepreneurship, and technological brilliance, empowering students to transform their ideas into tangible solutions. With facilities like the Virtual Manufacturing and Automation Lab, and mentorship from industry experts, the III Centre is where dreams evolve into impactful ventures. A compelling example of this innovative spirit is the electric bike developed by Invertis student Samay Singh, an innovation that marries heritage with sustainability, reaching speeds over 120 km/h with a 100 km range, at an accessible conversion cost. Such student-led breakthroughs reinforce why parents trust Invertis to cultivate ingenuity and practical application.

Global Pathways: Expanding Horizons for a Connected World

In today’s interconnected world, global exposure is no longer a luxury but a necessity. Parents seeking a truly global education for their children find Invertis University's extensive international collaborations particularly reassuring. The university offers free international student exchange programs with partner universities in the USA, Germany, and South Africa. The recent selection of B.Tech Computer Science student Manvin Prasad for an exchange program with Livingstone College, USA, exemplifies this commitment.

Invertis holds a legacy of prestigious collaborations with top global universities, including the University of South Carolina Upstate, Howard University, Alliant University (USA), Tribhuvan University (Nepal), Cracow University of Technology (Poland), and Regenesys Institute of Management (South Africa). These partnerships ensure students gain invaluable international academic and industry perspectives, broadening their horizons and preparing them for global careers.

Unmatched Support: Scholarships and Holistic Development

Parents often seek institutions that value merit and provide comprehensive support. Invertis University, a Top NAAC Accredited University of Uttar Pradesh, offers Up to 100% Merit-based Scholarships worth 10 Cr every year, making quality education accessible to deserving students. Beyond academics, the university ensures holistic development through Personalised Mentoring for Student Success, including a Corporate Resource Centre, The Student Success Network Program (SSNP), and Seniors To Juniors Mentoring Module.

Students gain a competitive edge through an Exclusive LinkedIn Collaboration – Free Access to 16,000+ Globally Certified Courses and Free 100+ Value Added Courses to develop technical, life, and employability skills. Invertis also stands out as a Top University of UP offering NCC training with Army & Navy wings alongside active NSS units for community service engagement. Our Modern & Hi-Tech Infrastructure spanning 70+ acres of lush green campus, with 120+ Smart Classrooms, 8+ Hostels, and exceptional sports facilities, provides a nurturing environment for all-round growth.

Your Child’s Future Starts at Invertis

For parents who envision a future of success, innovation, and global opportunities for their children, Invertis University in Bareilly stands as the trusted choice. As one of the Best Universities in Bareilly and a Top University of Uttar Pradesh, consistently ranked among the Best Colleges in UP for Engineering & Management, Agriculture, Law, Forensic Science, and numerous other disciplines, Invertis is where potential transforms into achievement.

Secure your child's bright future today. To explore scholarships, understand the admission process, and fill out the Invertis University Online Admission Form, visit: https://admissions.invertisuniversity.ac.in or call our Admission helpline at 08071296491.

