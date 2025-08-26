Wibmo Recognized as a Category Leader for Fraud & Risk Management by Chartis

NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 26: Wibmo, a PayU company, has been recognized as a Category Leader in the prestigious Chartis RiskTech Quadrant® 2025 for both Fraud Platforms and Payment Fraud Solutions. This recognition reflects Wibmo's robustness in safeguarding the digital payments ecosystem and sharp focus on innovation.

The Chartis RiskTech Quadrant, widely regarded as a trusted guide for decision-makers in financial risk and technology, evaluates solution providers based on completeness of offering and market potential. Being featured among the leaders in this space signals not just technological capability but also strategic relevance and proven market success.

Wibmo's flagship Trident FRM has been setting the gold standard for next-generation fraud risk management. Trusted by major banks and institutions across global markets, Trident delivers intelligent protection without compromising speed or user experience.

Capabilities & Performance Highlights

- AI-powered behavioral analytics and anomaly detection: continuously evolving models that catch fraud patterns early while enhancing customer experience through accurate fraud detection with minimal false positives

- Fast Sub-100ms response times: real-time protection that maintains seamless customer journeys without transaction delays

- Comprehensive Cross-channel fraud protection: coverage for acquiring, issuing, and banking channels across financial and non-financial transaction fraud types across cards, digital payments, and wallets

- Real-time hyper-scale processing: handles millions of transactions monthly with minimal latency

- Regulatory compliance framework: configurable compliance tools with automated reporting capabilities and comprehensive audit trails to support adherence to applicable financial regulations

- Powerful Zero-code agility: In-built fraud prevention intelligence, DIY Rule Builder enabling instant threat response while streamlining risk operations and compliance workflows

"As reflected in our latest anti-fraud quadrants, Wibmo has emerged as a strong contender in the areas of payment fraud and platforms," said Sid Dash, Chief Researcher at Chartis. "It has achieved this with a solution that offers exceptional scalability and real-time response, alongside multichannel support and - a key strategic theme - advanced modelling capabilities (including no-code extendibility)."

Shailesh Paul, CEO of Wibmo, said, "We're proud to be featured as a Category Leader for Fraud Platforms and Payment Fraud Solutions in this year's Chartis RiskTech Quadrants. This recognition reaffirms our commitment to building scalable, data-driven, intelligent and adaptive fraud prevention tools. Wibmo's Trident FRM is future ready - empowering financial institutions to stay one step ahead in an ever-changing threat landscape."

You can access the full Chartis RiskTech Quadrant report here.

For more details on how Trident FRM is transforming fraud detection, visit www.wibmo.co.

Wibmo, a PayU company, operates across entities in India, the US, and Indonesia. As a global full-stack PayTech company and an industry leader in payment security and digital payments in emerging markets, Wibmo stands out for its innovation and impact.

In addition to being India's largest authentication service provider in one of the leading digital payment markets globally, Wibmo offers comprehensive fraud and risk management solutions, digital financial services, prepaid solutions, and a broad range of merchant-acquiring services. We proudly collaborate with 200+ banks across 30+ countries.

