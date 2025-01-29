WIDMA Presents Innovative, High-Performance Machines At IMTEX ‘25

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 29: WIDMA® Machining Solutions Group of Kennametal India Limited, a leading manufacturer of metal cutting CNC machines, showcased a range of innovative machining solutions at IMTEX 2025, including the recently launched horizontal machining center, MacHX800, and blank profile grinding solution, BPG 15. IMTEX is one of the most prominent machine tool and manufacturing technology shows in the world and is organized by the Indian Machine Tool Manufacturers' Association (IMTMA). Dr. M.B. Patil, Hon'ble Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development, Government of Karnataka inaugurated the WIDMA booth at IMTEX.

“We are thrilled to utilize the IMTEX platform to present our growing range of general-purpose and standard machining solutions for the Indian market. A key highlight of the event is our latest innovation, the MacHX800, which reflects our expertise in providing advanced solutions that guarantee exceptional quality and reliable performance. Additionally, customers witnessed our extended range of next-generation solutions in action that are designed to meet their most challenging machining objectives,” said Vijaykrishnan Venkatesan, Managing Director, Kennametal India Limited.

WIDMA showcased its recently launched MacHX800 Horizontal Machining Center (HMC) at IMTEX. This HMC is designed for large parts machining across industries such as commercial vehicles, construction and farming equipment, aerospace and general engineering. With IoT 4.0 integration, it provides the rigidity, efficiency, precision and flexibility required to work with diverse materials under challenging conditions.

Also in the Spotlight:

BPG-15 Blank Profile Grinding Machine: This machine augments the Tool & Cutter Grinding machines portfolio, enabling customers to choose from a comprehensive range of solutions.

VT850 Vertical Turning Lathe (VTL): This 2-axis, standard 'plug-and-play' VTL is designed for machining large components that require heavy metal removal.

VU1250 Multi-Tasking Turn-Mill Center: This 5-axis turn-mill center integrates turning and milling functions in a single, rugged machine that lends itself readily to complex part geometries.

EcoGrind VX 5 and SX 5 LiMo: These five-axes CNC tool and cutter-grinding machines are designed with premium features to deliver best-in-class productivity and versatility.

UGC Series Deep Hole Drilling Machine: This series of machines combine the benefit of deep hole drilling with milling, drilling, and tapping operations in a single setup.

