Will Daikcell India be the No.1 Voltage Stabilizer Company in India?

New Delhi [India], May 6: Daikcell India, a provider of high-quality power solutions and home appliances, has carved a niche in just over a year since commencing operations. Officially incorporated in 2023 after securing its trademark in 2022, the company began operations in April 2024 and has since made notable strides in the Indian market.

Founded by three young entrepreneurs, Divakar Chauhan, Sahil Saini, and Aakash Agarwal, each with 6 to 7 years of industry experience, Daikcell India is rapidly establishing itself through its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. Ownership is equally distributed among the trio, with Divakar, Sahil, and Aakash.

Daikcell offers an extensive product range including Mainline Voltage Stabilizer, AC Stabilizer and Servo Stabilizers currently. The company's unique selling propositions include a 5-year replacement warranty, which is unmatched in the industry, and a 30-day return policy.

“We have put in place rigorous quality control checks for every piece of equipment we make, underscoring our customer-first approach. Our goal is to set new industry standards through reliability, innovation, and transparency. Founder Mindset is very clear: “I would rather lose Money than a Single Customer – Because we are not building just a company, we are building a trust,” said Divakar Chauhan, CEO/Director of Daikcell India Pvt. Ltd.

Looking ahead, Daikcell India is eyeing aggressive expansion. Plans are underway to establish an in-house manufacturing facility this year, which would not only reduce dependence on external suppliers but also help the company scale up production and expand its product portfolio.

“Our ambition is to become India's top brand in the stabiliser and lithium-ion segments and achieve Rs. 1,000 crore in annual turnover by 2030,” said Mr Chauhan.

As it scales up operations and expands market reach, Daikcell India is poised to reshape the power and home appliance solutions segment in the country.

