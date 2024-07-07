Will fight Apple over 'arbitrary' changes: Epic Games CEO

San Francisco, July 7 The fight between Apple and Epic Games is not over yet and now, Epic Games Founder and CEO Tim Sweeney has said that the App Store owner's EU Digital Markets Act (DMA) saga "has taken a turn towards the absurd".

In Europe, the new DMA allowed Epic to launch its own Epic Games Store on iOS and to bring its popular Fortnite back to the platform, with reduced commissions to Apple.

However, Apple rejected the games store twice.

The gaming company said in a post on X that Apple has told some press channels that, though they have approved "our current EGS iOS App for notarisation, they are still demanding Epic change the user interface in a future version".

Epic posted about Apple’s "arbitrary, obstructive" rejections.

Sweeney added that "Apple is now telling reporters that this approval is temporary and are demanding we change the buttons in the next version - which would make our store less standard and harder to use".

"We’ll fight this," he added.

Epic has been fighting Apple for years over the company’s revenue-sharing requirements in the App Store. In March this year, the US Department of Justice and 17 state Attorneys General filed a lawsuit against Apple, accusing the company of monopolistic smartphone practices.

