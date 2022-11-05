Will Rocketize Token be the next meme coin to rise above significant cryptocurrencies, including Toncoin and Chain?

The cryptocurrency market is not everyone's cup of tea due to the ever-changing market trends. As of Nov 2022, crypto is in a bear market which doesn't seem to end soon enough. This article explains three crypto projects suitable for any trader. We will discuss Toncoin (TON) and Chain (XCN) first as they are two of the many significant crypto tokens in this financial market. Then we'll move on to the new with unique features, ready to take off.

Toncoin (TON) - Resolving Scalability Problems Faced By Different Ecosystems

Scalability is one of the central issues faced by businesses and blockchains alike. As more people enter the crypto market, the number of transactions increases, so a network expansion is necessary. Toncoin (TON) recognized this problem and came up with a scalable solution. TON is the utility token of this ecosystem and is abbreviated as The Open Network. It allows for lightning-fast transactions at a very minimal cost.

Toncoin (TON) also boosts decentralized storage, instant payments, and much more. TON also links the blockchain networks into one, allowing for easy and low-cost exchange. TON currently ranks in the top 40 tokens but is dependent on market cap, which is over USD 1.5bn. Its ATH was achieved last year at USD 5.84 and is trading around USD 1.5 at the time of writing.

Chain (XCN) - Providing ASolid Blockchain Infrastructure To Businesses

Chain (XCN) is an enterprise-grade blockchain project which identifies critical issues in the crypto-verse and decides to address them. The digital currency financial market lacked a financial system and a solid infrastructure. XCN uses a decentralized cloud network to provide access to the blockchain network on demand and NFT as a service. It wants large-scale businesses to adopt blockchain via different tools.

Chain (XCN) also provides a clear guideline for new users by eliminating technical boundaries. Cloud computing has always been centralized, causing issues as those companies have the upper hand in changing the prices and features. But now, XCN is proving to be a viable and cost-effective alternative. There are a plethora of features offered by XCN that you can read on the web.

Rocketize Token (JATO) - One Small Step For Man, One Giant Leap For The Community

Rocketize Token (JATO) is a decentralized platform dependent on its community. As its whitepaper states, there are no teams allocated to the project as thousands of developers are volunteering to make this project a huge success. There isn't a developer wallet, as everything belongs to its Atomic Nation (Community). JATO has a supply of 1 trillion tokens, with 30 per cent being sold in the presale.

Rocketize Token (JATO) will be introducing smart contracts, dApps for mobile, and business development in the DeFi ecosystem. There will also be an NFT minting event with many more planned by its team. JATO, not just metaphorically, will practically travel the space to introduce blockchain technologies in the earth's surroundings and discover new territories. More about it on the whitepaper.

Want To Pre-Purchase JATO Coins?

JATO is quickly climbing the presale stairs as it has already accumulated over USD 70k in a short period. At the moment, with 1 USDT, you can get 118,399.24 JATO tokens. You should have Metamask or Wallet Connect to buy these tokens and ensure that there are funds inside it. Now connect your wallet with the presale page and exchange the number of tokens you want to buy.

Toncoin (TON) and Chain (XCN) are already in the top 50 as they are providing viable solutions for ever growing problems on the blockchain. Rocketize Token (JATO) aims to become the largest meme coin with its use cases and future programs. Do you want rewards for buying JATO? Surprisingly, JATO offers a 4 per cent to 8 per cent bonus during the various stages of the presale. You can also get an additional 20 per cent to 45 per cent reward by buying USD 1000 to USD 2500 worth of JATO coins. As well as 60 per cent more tokens if you purchase within 30 minutes after the wallet connects.

