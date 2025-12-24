Willow Woods Preschool Honoured at National Education Brilliance Awards 2025 for Excellence in Early Childhood Education

New Delhi [India], December 24: Willow Woods Preschool has achieved a significant national milestone by being conferred with the Best Preschool in Telangana award at the prestigious National Education Brilliance Awards & Summit 2025, held at Crowne Plaza, Mayur Vihar, New Delhi. The institution was specially recognised for its Innovative Teaching Practices and Best Curriculum Design, placing it among India's most distinguished educational institutions in the preschool education segment.The National Education Brilliance Awards are known for honouring institutions and education leaders who demonstrate exceptional commitment, innovation, and impact in shaping the future of education. The 2025 edition of the summit, themed “Empowering Educators, Transforming Futures,” brought together some of the most eminent personalities from governance, education, healthcare, and public service from across the country.The award ceremony was graced by an illustrious panel of dignitaries. The Chief Guests for the event included Hon'ble Shri Ravikant Ujjain Ji, Member of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Trilokpuri, Delhi, and Hon'ble Shri Raaj Kumar Anand Ji, Former Minister of Education, Government of Delhi, both of whom delivered felicitations highlighting the importance of innovation and value-based education in India's evolving learning ecosystem.The event was further honoured by the presence of distinguished Guests of Honour, including Shri Dr. Sant Kumar Chaudhary Ji, Chairman, Shankara Group of Institutions; Shri Dr. (Prof.) B. Srinivas Ji, Secretary, National Medical Commission, New Delhi, and Director General of Medical Education, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare; Shri Dr. Jeetu Lal Meena Ji, Joint Director, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, and Member, Medical Assessment and Rating Board, National Medical Commission; and Shri Dr. Jauhari Lal Ji, Former Director, ONGC. Each of the dignitaries addressed the gathering with felicitations, underscoring the need for strong foundational education and visionary leadership in shaping future generations.

The award was proudly received by Jyothi Penumatsa, Director of Willow Woods Preschool, whose leadership and vision have been instrumental in establishing Willow Woods as a benchmark for early childhood education in Telangana. Under her guidance, the preschool has pioneered a child-centric and holistic education model that seamlessly integrates academic readiness with emotional, social, physical, and ethical development. The jury particularly appreciated Willow Woods' curriculum for its balance of structured learning, play-based methodologies, creativity, values education, and experiential teaching practices.

Speaking on the occasion, Jyothi Penumatsa expressed her gratitude for the national recognition, stating that the award is a testament to the dedication of the entire Willow Woods team and the trust and support of parents. She reiterated the institution's commitment to celebrating childhood while building strong foundations that prepare children not just for school, but for life.

This national honour reinforces Willow Woods Preschool's growing stature as a leading early education institution from Telangana that is making a meaningful impact at the national level. The recognition serves as a strong validation of its philosophy, curriculum design, and innovative teaching practices, and further strengthens its mission to nurture confident, happy, and future-ready learners.

With this achievement, Willow Woods Preschool continues to set new standards in preschool education, proudly representing Telangana on a national platform and contributing to India's vision of excellence in education.

