Wimbledon initiatives set to grow and engage audiences in India

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 3: The All England Lawn Tennis Club is pleased to continue its commitment to bringing fans of The Championships, Wimbledon in India an improved viewing experience, as the popularity of the event continues to increase.

Year-on-year viewing figures in India increased +96% in 2023 compared with 2022 and entries into this year's Wimbledon Public Ballot from fans in India rose +74% compared to last year. Acknowledging the growing popularity, the All England Club has identified India as a key growth market among its ongoing commitment to bring the unique atmosphere and excitement of Wimbledon to a global audience.

As part of this, the All England Club has announced an agreement with Star Sports Network, which will see The Championships broadcast with Hindi commentary for the first time, ensuring the coverage is even more accessible and engaging for audiences across India. This initiative will be further supported by localised social media content and an array of influencers to generate excitement and drive a deeper connection with Indian fans.

To support these efforts, the British Embassy in New Delhi will host a special screening event on 13 July with up to 100 invited guests - including embassy dignitaries, influencers, athletes, and All England Club representatives - to watch the ladies' singles final.

Usama Al-Qassab, Marketing & Commercial Director at the All England Club, commented: "India is one of our key growth markets and we are committed to taking The Championships to fans across the nation. Home to several legendary players, interest in tennis has grown tremendously in the past few years demonstrated by viewership figures, ballot entries and the growth of our social media platforms in India. We believe this is just the beginning of our close engagement with Indian fans, and we know that by bringing the Wimbledon experience directly to Indian fans, we will foster and grow their interest in The Championships and tennis even further."

Former Wimbledon Champion Leander Paes commented: "Wimbledon, often hailed as the 'Mecca of Tennis,' represents the pinnacle of the sport. It is truly heartening to witness The Championships' expanding influence in India - a country where its presence was once confined to select regions. The commendable efforts and initiatives of the All England Club are pivotal in popularising tennis across the nation, reaching even the most remote areas. The introduction of Hindi commentary will encourage more people watch and enjoy Wimbledon. We have several young talents taking up the sport and I only see this growth as the beginning."

Indian tennis player Ankita Raina added: "Growing up as a child, I remember waiting eagerly for Wimbledon to start. For every sports enthusiast, Wimbledon offers an unparalleled experience. It is truly remarkable to witness the All England Club's dedication to engaging with Indian fans and enhancing the accessibility of the event. Their initiatives exemplify a commitment to inclusivity, and I am confident that this will inspire countless young Indians to pursue and participate in the sport."

About Wimbledon:

The Championships, Wimbledon, is the oldest of the four tennis Grand Slams and the only one played on grass. Managed by The All England Lawn Tennis Club and staged on the AELTC Grounds, Wimbledon has evolved from its origins as a private members' croquet club in 1868, to one of the world's biggest annual sporting events and one of the most well-respected brands in sport. Visit www.wimbledon.com and follow us @wimbledon on all major social media platforms.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor