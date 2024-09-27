Windergy India 2024: Accelerating Wind Power to Fuel India's Renewable Energy Goals

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 27: The sixth edition of Windergy India, one of the most anticipated trade fair and conference in the renewable energy sector, will be held from 23-25 October 2024 at the Chennai Trade Centre. This three-day event is poised to bring together industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators to drive advancements in wind energy, aligning with India's ambitious renewable energy goals.

India, a global leader in wind energy, currently ranks fourth in wind energy installations. As of August 2024, the country boasts an installed wind power capacity of 47,192.33 MW, making significant strides in both the domestic and global renewable energy landscape.

The wind energy sector plays a pivotal role in helping India achieve its renewable energy targets. It not only contributes to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and improving energy security but also generates employment, particularly in rural areas, through the construction and operation of wind farms. With more than 7,000 km of coastline, India has the potential to generate over 500 GW of offshore wind capacity, with states like Tamil Nadu and Gujarat leading the way in offshore development.

In a landmark move, the Union Cabinet recently approved 1 GW of offshore wind energy projects in Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, with an investment of Rs 7,453 crore. These projects are expected to produce 3.72 billion units of renewable electricity annually, reducing 2.98 million tons of CO2 emissions. This underscores India's commitment to advancing its energy transition and achieving its Net Zero 2070 targets.

Technological innovations are driving the growth of larger, higher-capacity wind turbines, leading to rapid expansion across the country. Windergy India 2024 will serve as the premier platform for showcasing these advancements, while fostering collaboration across the wind energy ecosystem.

Windergy India 2024 is the premier industry platform dedicated to the wind energy sector. The three day International trade fair and conference is set to showcase its immense potential and lucrative opportunities in October. Windergy India, recognised recently as India's Fast-Growing Show at the Exhibition Excellence Awards 2024, brings together innovators, policymakers, regulators, and key players in the wind energy industry.

Hosted jointly by the Indian Wind Turbine Manufacturers Association (IWTMA) and PDA Ventures Pvt Ltd, a Bengaluru-based trade fair organiser, Windergy India is supported by the Ministry of Power, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Niti Aayog and is recognised under the Make in India initiative.

Windergy India 2024 will feature around 300 exhibitors and is supported by key industry players alongside many other leading organizations. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore cutting-edge solutions from a wide range of exhibitors, including manufacturers of components, wind turbines, and software solutions, as well as service providers and consultants.

The event will also welcome international pavilions from nations like Denmark, Spain, and the United Kingdom, reaffirming the global focus on advancing wind energy. These countries, along with exhibitors from Germany, France, China, Sweden, Norway, and many others, will showcase the best innovations and contribute to discussions on policy frameworks, technology trends, and investment strategies.

Coming to the sixth edition, Windergy India 2024 aims to bring together the entire wind energy ecosystem. Industry stakeholders like Envision Energy will associate with the expo as the Platinum Partner, while Suzlon Energy and Everrenew Energy Pvt Ltd will be the Silver Partners. Other partners include Winergy, LM Wind Power, NeXHS, Exxon Mobil, Leap Green Energy, UL Solutions, GWEC India and Siemens Energy. We are also proud to gain the invaluable support of esteemed associations such as Wind Independent Power Producers Association (WIPPA), International Solar Alliance (ISA), Skill Council for Green Jobs (SCGJ), Green Hydrogen Association (GH2), Indian Energy Storage Alliance (IESA), Indian Wind Power Association (IWPA), Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), Composites Excellence Centre of Asia (CECA), Danish Energy Export (DEE), and Hydraulic Trailer Owners Association (HTOA). Our partnerships and tie-ups with esteemed national and international associations will play a crucial role in bringing together wind energy professionals from India and around the world.

Windergy India 2024 will feature approximately 300 exhibitors comprising of Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), Component Manufacturing, Composites, Drones, Electrical Components, Fibre Optic Attenuators, Filtration, Gripping Solutions, Hydraulics, Industrial Automation, Industrial Equipment, Aluminium Material Coating, Independent Power Producers (IPPs), Laser Projection Systems, Lifts, Cranes, Logistics Solutions, Lubrication, Mechanical Power Transmission Products, Offshore Engineering, Service Providers, Software Solutions, Technical Consultants, and the Media. Prominent exhibitors at Windergy India 2024 include Adani Winds, Jindal Steel and Power, Nabros Transport, Mtandt Group, Drives & Drives, IRM Offshore & Marine Engineers, RS Windtech Engineers, Windplus, WEG Industries, and Sany Winds.

With a large exhibition area spanning more than 14000 square metres, Windergy India 2024 will host a trade fair which with the accompaniment of a two-day conference. The two-day conference at Windergy India 2024 will focus on the theme "Wind: Powering India's Energy Transition". Key topics will include regulatory frameworks, market trends, financing options, and cutting-edge technological developments. International delegations from ally countries such as Denmark and UK will participate in round tables. Another round table discussion will be led by experts from the Green Hydrogen Association (GH2). A seminar by the Centre for Development of Industrial Technology (CDTI), Spain which is a branch of the Spanish Ministry of Economy, Industry and Competitiveness that drives innovation and technological development in Spanish companies.

Windergy India 2024 promises to be an unparalleled gathering for the wind energy industry, offering a platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and business development. The event invites stakeholders from across the sector to participate and be part of India's journey towards a greener, more sustainable future.

For more details, visit www.windergy.in.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor