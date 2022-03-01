Windplus's Renewable Energy Services achieves global recognition under the leadership of Dr Karunamoorthy and Miss Mansi Thakkar

One of India's fastest-growing renewable energy service providers, Windplus successfully accredited tremendous growth and development under the leadership and counsel of its visionary leaders, Dr Karunamoorthy and Mansi Thakkar.

Windplus is a pioneer in starting training vertical to upskill the wind energy professionals in terms of leadership skill development and technical training. The firm takes pride in influencing the global market to become a prominent and integral service provider of Renewable Energy. They have defined their know-how in three core competencies: Greenfield, Project Services and Technical & Commercial Management (TCM) respectively. The firm additionally guarantees a professional and knowledge-driven approach to provide solutions with return on investment.

Speaking about the platform, Dr Karunamoorthy says, "Windplus would contribute to India's ambitious targets of capacity addition in the renewable space and focusing on the development of future renewable energy (RE) sources like battery energy storage system and greenhydrogen. Considering these future RE, we named our company as WINDPLUS which is nothing but WIND domain is our main focus and PLUS is nothing but our training initiative and future RE".

Managing Director at Windplus Pvt Ltd, Dr Karunamoorthy is a passionate person when it comes to wind. He has a PhD in Wind energy from an international accredited university. He has 27 years of exclusive Wind Experience and has worked with all three major players/contributors ofwind energy i.e., OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer), DEVELOPER and IPP (Independent Power Producers). Renewable Energy is the domain he wants to remain in for the rest of his life. Recently, Dr Karunamoorthy has also received an honour from Business Mint 50 under 50 Business & Corporate Leaders under Energy Projects Category.

On the other hand, Mansi Yogesh Thakkar is a dynamic young professional with training as a focal endeavour in contributing to people's growth, personal development and organisational progress. She is the Director of Windplus Pvt Ltd. Having trained more than one lakh youth and women across India, her mission is to create extraordinary leaders during their entrepreneurial journey. She has received an honour from Businessmint 30 under 30 inspiring entrepreneurs in the Leadership Training Category.

Mansi Yogesh Thakkar while sharing her experience says, "Leadership is permanent, leaders may not be permanent' since every business rises and falls on leadership, we should encourage leadership skill development for domain professionals".

Both the Directors have done their Masters in Leadership Science from Chanakya International Institute of Leadership Studies. They have Mastered Six Stages of Wind Energy which consists of project development, project construction and asset management. They are active Members of World Wind Energy Association, Indian Wind Power Association, Member of Society of Power Engineers India, Start-up India recognition certificate from GOI, ISO 9001:2015 from TUV NORD, ISO 45001:2018 under process and expected to receive before 31.03.2022. They are also on board of GE (Global No 1 wind energy company) as vendor of project facilitation, Principal consultant of renowned Renewable energy developer OPERA ENERGY PVT LTD, They have TWO domain related articles published in WINDPRO monthly magazine, They have received a collaboration certificate with the world-renowned company, SCADA INTERNATIONAL Denmark.

Windplus aims at reducing Carbon emissions for social contribution because wind energy is clean and does not pollute the air. The team at Windplus is regularly conducting free webinars & expert lectures for emerging young industry leaders to raise the importance of renewable energy and its impact on the environment. The platform has also launched their official YouTube channel to drive wind domain awareness. Dr Karunamoorthy and Miss Mansi will soon be publishing a book on wind energy and leadership. They are providing Job opportunities for the freshers, also their training conference room facility is open and free for coaching the engineering students as an educational contribution.

DR Karunamoorthy's vision for India is influencing the global market through the 6 stages and becoming a prominent and integral service provider of Renewable Energy. He wants to contribute to the economy of the nation by bringing down the renewable APPC - average power purchase cost, Pollution free power by establishing more renewable energy projects. Miss Mansi's vision is to provide leadership skill development to the renewable energy professionals and help them become extraordinary leaders in their respective domains.

Dr Kasthoori Rangaian, Chairman IWPA (Indian Wind Power Association) has appreciated for holistic service under one roof and new idea of having training & development vertical in Windplus which is the need of the hour, he added.

