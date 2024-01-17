Wings Publication International Announces New Bestselling Books to the World

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], January 17: Books are the largest source of entertainment and learning. Perhaps the only source that gives knowledge and pleasure at the same time. Books are said to be a man's best friend, and it goes without saying that books help us the most. With India having such a rich cultural heritage, books are no strangers to the citizens of India.

With the growing reader base worldwide, there is also a demand for more books in diverse genres. Wings Publication International is sworn to help people with an idea to make their dream of authoring a book come true. Wings is dedicated to the authors and their needs and the result is seen as clear as day when the books are revealed to the public.

Wings Publication shares its expertise with the world in the form of Non-Fiction/Self-Help books that can cater to a wide range of audiences.

Here are 15 new releases from Wings Publication International:

1. Huzefa Motiwalla, book "What A Smart Businessman Forgets", is a Business Coach and an IT Engineer with 20-plus years of hands-on experience in handling business.

2. Nitin Ghadge & Dhanashree Sagare, book "Secrets of Financial Freedom: Rahasya Aarthik Swatantrayache"; Nitin Ghadge is counted among some of the leading financial coaches in India. Dhanashree Sagare is a great tax expert.

3. Manisha Patil & Dnyanesh Gawade, book "Smaranshaktiche Tantra Aani Abhyasache Mantra: Vidhyarthyanchya Yashacha Rajmarg", are known for their work in the field of Mind Power and Memory Training.

4. Dr Jadhav T. R., book "COVID ki aandhi", is a critical care specialist by profession but has always been a poet by heart.

5. Simran Gangwani, book "7 Amazing Happiness Mantras: Make Happiness Your Habit", is a 26+ years experienced, friendly, enthusiastic, and passionate teacher educator and also a Happiness Coach/Trainer.

6. Harshali Murudkar, book "Open Schooler to Life Topper: How Can the NIOS Board Change Your Child's Life?", has Graduated with a French Major, a Post-graduate in management, majorly handled Union-Management relations in the Manufacturing Sector.

7. Vandana Adnani, book "LOL - Lead or Lose: 8 Secrets of highly successful Business Leaders", is an HR and workforce management expert and founder of Vision Desk.

8. Shankar JI Varagur, book "Billionaire's Mindset & Wealth: 12 Principles for new age entrepreneurs to build legacy like a Billionaire", was an IT employee for over 17 years, gaining valuable experience and climbing the corporate ladder, is now an IT entrepreneur.

9. Nivea Arunan, book "Pal Panjaangam", is BDS., M.Sc., AFDL (WCLI)., F.Endo., FDS (Laser)., Ph.D. (Laser Endodontics), Micro Laser Endodontist & Invisible Braces Specialist.

10. Dr. Anil Sureen, book "The Visionary Leader: Creating Future for Your Organization", is a healthcare entrepreneur, family physician (M.B.B.S, M.D. - Medicine), with over 30 years of experience & now a healthcare business setup consultant.

11. Sudeshna Banerjee & Saurabh Pal, book, "Business Success - is it for You?: A Handbook for Business Success". Sudeshna Banerjee is an honors graduate in Mathematics, Masters in Finance, and NLP Practitioner. Saurabh Pal is a Chemical Engineer. He has worked with reputed Fortune 500 companies in Dubai.

12. Abhishek Pratap Singh, book "Stock Trading is Not Gambling: A technical analysis journey from stop loss to profitable trade", is a serial Entrepreneur, Investor, Trader, and Keynote speaker, managing three successful businesses.

13. Anand Krishna, book "The Leap of a Mindful Tiger: How to think like a Monk & Execute like a Tiger", is a seasoned business leader with 25+ years of global experience in strategic initiatives, business management, and human resources development.

14. Pushpesh Pathak, book, "Tamara Jivanana Sarjak - "Tame Ja", is an Entrepreneur, Business Growth Coach & Management Trainer

15. Neelam Tiwari, the book "GenZ's Parenting: Is not as difficult as you think", is a relationship and parenting coach.

Wings Publication starts the journey with the authors from the idea to launching the book to the world. It helps authors in writing their books with renowned international coaches such as Dr Kailash Pinjani, Dr Deepak Parbat, Murali Sundaram, Sneh Desai, and many more. Wings Publication aims to give a chance to anyone with an idea in their mind for a book.

Wings Publication International has a presence in India, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Philippines & Singapore. For more information, please visit - www.wingspublication.com

