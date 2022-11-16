Winners of Tamas Iconic Awards 2022 announced; here’s the List

November 16: When people are rewarded, their need for appreciation is fulfilled. This also motivates others to put in their best efforts to create or do something valuable for the world. Tamas Talent Spree Pvt. Ltd. understands this need for appreciation and has hence bestowed leaders in various fields with the Tamas Iconic Awards 2022 for their remarkable services to society.

The Tamas Iconic Awards (TIA) is an Internationally Recognized Prestigious Award Ceremony. It is a special initiative that aims to recognize various companies, entrepreneurs & service providers for their outstanding performance and get reach for their products on a global platform. Tamas Talent Spree Pvt. Ltd. collaborated with InfoCentroid Software Solutions Pvt. Ltd. in the initiative.

The Tamas Iconic Awards 2022 was hosted in a grand manner on November 13, Sunday between 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. at Green Village Resort, Marve Road, Malad (W), Mumbai, where many meritorious talents and entrepreneurs were felicitated. Begin Glorious was Associate Partner while leading PR agency Times Applaud was Media Partner at the sparkling event ceremony. Bollywood’s beautiful and unforgettable actress, Ameesha Patel, was Chief Guest, while Puja Misra, Ekta Tiwari, and Great granddaughter of Dadasaheb Phalke, Vandana Gautam, were Celebrity Guests at the glittering ceremony.

List of winners of the Tamas Iconic Awards 2022

The Tamas Iconic Awards 2022 was offered to achievers from a vast range of industries to recognize their outstanding efforts and achievements in their chosen fields. The list of awardees includes the following:

Dr. Uttam Kumar Singh Rajpoot was offered the Tamas Iconic Awards 2022 as Best Motivational Speaker, Mr. S. A. Jamse was bestowed with the award as Best Businessman and Industrialist, Vandana Gautam (Great-granddaughter of Dadasaheb Phalke as Most Sexiest Actress in the world, Amar Pratap Singh as Best Journalist, Sunil Saini for Best Business, Gautam Gilatar & Divya gilatar for Best hair extensions in Mumbai, Rajesh Tanaji Mhatre as Best Charted Engineer/ value/Structural, Panchrishi Ayurved as Most trusted Ayurvedic company, Usha Jha as Pride of Women, Saurabh Sharma, CEO, Saurabh Entertainment, as Best Producer, Rinhee Suberwal for Best Entertainment Industry, Bhavna Singh as Motivator of the year, Anju kumari (SaiGlorious Entertainment Pvt Ltd) for Best Event Company & Modelling Agency, GNI Soft solution as Best Software Development Company, Dharmendra Patel for Best Sports (cycling), ARK Tourism as Leading Integrated Tourism Company, Ekta Tiwari as Best Actress & Shining Star, Vikramdeep Rawala, Founder & CEO of Innovator Point for Most trusted IT company, Amitabh Karmakar for Excellence in Psychology & Counselor, Sushant Kandaya as Best Actor & Shining Star, Nimbu Mirchi Nimbu Ad Flicks Pvt Ltd for Best Financial Talk Show, Paramita Banerjee as Best Financial Talk Show Director, Hijabi Queen Shahida as Best Influencer, Kamran Junior Charlie as Best Comedy Actor, Akash Sandipog as Best social worker, Kirtida Goswami for Best Real Estate Consultancy in Gujrat, Prabhu Bhaiya Lodhi as Best Govt. Contractor Pratham Singh Rajput as Best Creative Designer, Er Dnyaneshwar Mukadam as Best social worker, Aakash & Avani from 7 seas creations for Most Luxurious Embroidery Clothing Brand, V fashion studio as Most trusted clothing rental company, Advocate Jyoti Bhatt as Best Lawyer, Aliza Shaikh as a Best teen supermodel, Ahil Khan of Rudram Salon & Spa for Best Beauty Saloon & Spa Chain in Mumbai, Sabeena Ansari from International School of Design, Sanpada, for Best Emerging Educational Institution, Simran Singh as Best Model & Actress, Pratibha Ramdas Kedare for Outstanding Cooking, Mahendra Singh as Best Line Producer of the year, Mohit Gandhi as Best Young Producer, Sunny Khan as Best Actor of the year, Kiran Parmar Jain as Best Emerging Producer of the year.

Apart from this, various awards were also bestowed to Ritu Rajput of Emporia Jewels; Suryakant Tyagi, Bhupendra Singh Chauhan; Nitin Shah; 7 Seas Creation; Innovator point; Vijay Chandel of JS Tech Services; Nitin Shah & Hitesh Mehta of Neelkamal Bright; Abhishek Arora Casting & Event Pvt. Ltd.; Innox Technologies; Bhairav profiles; Khemchandra Sangam; Phosor Academy; India sports hub; Manohar Thakare; Sunil Thakur & Abdul Karim Momin from Rich Infinity Unisex Salon and Academy; Punit Kumar Vora; Puja Mishra; and Rohan Kadam

The entertainment industry is constantly evolving and continues to attract young people who seek to achieve success by showcasing their talents to the big-wigs in the industry. However, these young talents need someone who can help them realize their dreams. Recognizing this need, Tamas Talent Spree Pvt. Ltd. was established by Founder & CEO – Raaz Rajpoot Gangaura and Founder & MD – Simant Singh.

The company, through its Tamas app, gives exceptional young professionals the opportunity to cooperate or work in various films, serials, web series, and music videos, fulfilling their deepest aspirations and dreams. Tamas not only helps users create their profiles and shape their professions, but it also allows them to connect with millions of people by showing their skill and expanding their reach.

