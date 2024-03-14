Winpe Leadership Summit and Awards Makes a Comeback; Winpe Joins Hands with PwC India to Celebrate Trailblazers in Gender Diversity at the Winpe Leadership Awards

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 14: Gender diversity-focused not-for-profit platform, Winpe, is set to bring back its highly anticipated Winpe Leadership Summit and Awards (WLSA) on March 22, 2024, in Mumbai. For the Winpe Leadership Awards, the forum is collaborating with PwC India this year, to celebrate trailblazing PE-VC investors and firms who have made an invaluable contribution to promoting diversity, inclusion, and equity in the industry.

Winpe is a pioneering, not-for-profit platform that brings together stakeholders in the PE-VC ecosystem to set the diversity agenda and lead collective action to create gender balance in the investing ecosystem. The second edition of the Winpe Leadership Summit and Awards marks a significant stride towards fostering gender balance and diversity, equity, and inclusion within the private equity and venture capital ecosystem.

The Winpe Leadership Summit aims to promote an inclusive atmosphere that extends beyond mere recognition of diverse perspectives. This initiative not only aims to acknowledge the inherent value present in a range of viewpoints but also strives to take concrete steps toward advancing women in the investment ecosystem.

Commenting on WLSA 2024, Nupur Garg, Founder, Winpe, said, "The Winpe Leadership Summit and Awards has always been a golden ticket to network, gain mind-blowing insights, and celebrate the champions of diversity in the PEVC industry. This year, we reiterate our commitment to shaping a future where every voice, irrespective of gender, propels our ecosystem to new heights."

Through the Winpe Leadership Awards, Winpe and PwC India aspire to cultivate an environment that not only recognises the inherent value of diverse perspectives but actively empowers and elevates women within the private equity and venture capital landscape.

Discussing the importance of gender diversity in the private equity space, Bhavin Shah, Partner & Leader - Private Equity at PwC India said, "Within the private equity and financial services space, women have proven time and again, that both business and society benefit when bias is replaced with opportunities and inclusion for all. Together with WinPE, we hope to create a platform for the industry to come together to discuss pivotal themes shaping the private equity industry today to drive meaningful and inclusive progress."

The Winpe Leadership Summit, which will take place at Taj Lands End in Mumbai, will commemorate Winpe's dedication to bringing together women for educational purposes and fostering networking opportunities. In 2023, the Winpe Leadership Summit and Awards achieved a remarkable turnout with over 50 speakers, 300 attendees, and 125 participating firms.

Winpe's commitment to uniting women for learning and networking aims to create a powerful synergy aimed at breaking down barriers and championing inclusivity. Through thought-provoking discussions, insightful panels, and strategic initiatives, the summit seeks to catalyse a cultural shift within the industry. WLSA 2024 will feature significant panel discussions, including 'Institutional Investors: Priorities, Trends, and Allocation Preferences for the Next 10 Years,' 'investing in the Bharat Opportunity' and 'Solving the Female Founder's Challenges'.

Parallelly, the Winpe Leadership Awards aims to catalyse change, recognising firms and individuals for their exceptional efforts in advancing gender diversity across 10 distinct categories. The unique aspect of these awards lies in the combination of financial performance metrics with progress on DEI, acknowledging the vital role that diversity plays in achieving success.

Winpe is an industry forum where stakeholders come together to set the diversity agenda and lead collective action to bring about gender diversity in the investing ecosystem. Winpe is committed to catalysing action by increasing the participation of women as investors and capital allocators and as recipients of investment capital, through a well-rounded and holistic approach that engages key stakeholders of the investing industry.

