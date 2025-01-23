Wipro Announces New IT Center in Hyderabad, to Create 5,000 Jobs

Davos [Switzerland], January 23: Strengthening Hyderabad's position as a premier IT hub, Wipro has announced the expansion of its operations with a new IT centre at its Gopanapalli campus in the Financial District. This expansion is set to create employment opportunities for 5,000 people, both directly and indirectly.

The announcement came after discussions between Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, IT Minister D Sridhar Babu, and Wipro Executive Chairman Rishad Premji at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The new IT centre reflects Wipro's confidence in Hyderabad's growing prominence as a global technology destination. The Gopanapalli campus will house state-of-the-art infrastructure, catering to advanced IT services and technology innovations.

On Wednesday, during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Amazon Web Services (AWS) also announced plans to invest Rs60,000 crores to expand its data centre infrastructure in the Hyderabad region.

The commitment was finalized in a high-level meeting involving Telangana's delegation, led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and IT & Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu, alongside senior AWS executives.

Michael Punke, Vice President of Global Public Policy at AWS, emphasized the company's vision of Telangana as a key element of its India operations strategy. The discussions underscored the state government's proactive and supportive approach, which has fostered an ideal environment for data centre development.

This investment will significantly enhance AWS's presence in Telangana with plans to establish new data centers in Hyderabad, solidifying the city's status as India's leading hub for data centres, according to Minister D. Sridhar Babu.

AWS has been a crucial partner in Telangana's digital growth journey, having earlier announced a $4.4 billion (Rs36,000 crore) investment by 2030 to strengthen cloud infrastructure in the state. The company has already developed three operational data centre sites in Telangana, with an investment of USD 1 billion (approximately Rs8,000 crores).

To support the new phase of expansion, AWS has sought additional land, a request the Telangana government has readily agreed to facilitate.

Hailing the investment, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy stated, "We are delighted with the growth of confidence of global businesses like Amazon to making huge investments as never before in our state now. The efforts of the last one year have truly borne fruit. This is TelanganaRising vision at work."

Minister Sridhar Babu added, "With this deal, Hyderabad is set to be recognised as the Data Centres hub of India and an undisputed leader in the space."

