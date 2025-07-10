Wisdom in Action: Dr. Shahra & Jaya Row on Gita, Success & Youth Inspiration

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 10: In a rare and enriching exchange, Dr. Dinesh Shahra, renowned industrialist and champion of Sanatan values, engaged in a deep, wisdom-filled dialogue with Ms. Jaya Row, one of the world's most respected Vedanta scholars. The conversation focused on the application of Vedantic teachings in today's fast-paced world, especially in nurturing inner happiness, achieving sustainable success, and guiding the younger generation.

Ms. Jaya Row, who has spent decades interpreting ancient Indian scriptures for modern audiences, emphasized the transformative power of a calm and centered mind.

"A calm mind is not only the foundation of happiness but also the secret to sustainable success," she said. "The attitude of giving, accepting the ever-changing nature of life, and acknowledging a higher powerthese three principles elevate human life from survival to true significance", she stated.

Dr. Shahra, drawing from his own spiritual journey guided by his Guru, Swami Pragyanand ji, echoed similar sentiments.

"Vedanta simplifies life. When you begin to see the other as your own self, love flows naturally," he shared. "True success is not found in accumulation, but in passionate commitment to serve and share", he stated.

Ms. Row also commended Dr. Shahra's ability to harmonize his corporate leadership with spiritual depth, describing it as a rare yet much-needed quality in today's world. She extended a personal invitation to him for her upcoming Guru Purnima discourse at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Chowpatty, further strengthening their shared commitment to Sanatan values.

The interaction highlighted the shared vision of both luminaries: to revive and recontextualize India's timeless wisdom for addressing the emotional, ethical, and existential challenges of the modern eraparticularly among the youth.

As the founder of several transformative initiatives, Dr. Dinesh Shahra continues to work at the intersection of spirituality, sustainability, and social upliftment, advocating for a conscious, inclusive, and purpose-driven India.

