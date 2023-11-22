With 105 medals, India won the Champions Trophy at the Moscow Grappling World Championship

PNN

New Delhi [India], November 22: In a spectacular display of skill and determination, the Indian Grappling team emerged triumphant at the Moscow Grappling World Championship, held in Russia. The championship took place from November 17 to 19 and witnessed participation from 19 countries across the globe, with India securing the prestigious title of Champion by winning a total of 105 medals.

The Indian grapplers' remarkable achievement was marked by their outstanding performance, defeating formidable opponents and securing 23 gold medals, 30 silver medals, and 52 bronze medals. The victory propelled India to the top position, outclassing Russia and earning it the number-one title.

Led by Dinesh Kapoor, Chairman of the National Grappling Committee, and supported by Birju Sharma, Vinod Sharma, Vijay Sangwan, and Subhash Dawar, Chairman of the Company Alliance of Surat, the Indian Grappling team showcased unparalleled skill and spirit throughout the championship.

The Championship saw the participation of 86 Indian players, including 43 boys and 43 girls, who exhibited exemplary zeal and enthusiasm. Defeating all odds, the Indian team emerged victorious by showcasing their dominance in the sport to claim the Champion's Trophy.

In a tightly contested competition, Dagestan secured the second position, while Russia claimed the third spot. The Indian team's success not only reflects the individual prowess of the grapplers but also the collective effort and guidance provided by the coaching and leadership team.

Before they departed for Moscow, the Indian grapplers received heartfelt wishes from notable personalities, including actor and MP Ravi Kishan, actors Manish Vidhu, Poonam Dhillon and Padmini Kolhapure, Gujarat Home and Sports Minister Harsh Sanghvi, Gujarati film star Hiten Kumar, Padma Shri Anand Kumar, Arjun award Harmeet Desai, ISRO scientist Suresh Kumar, Surat Traffic DCP Amita Vanani, South India film star Robo Ganeshahn, among many others.

The victory holds significant pride for the country, showcasing India's prowess in grappling on the global stage and making up for the disappointment in the Cricket World Cup final.

