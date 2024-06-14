With 150 mn customer visits, Myntra concludes 20th edition of EORS

New Delhi, June 14 The 20th edition of Myntra's marquee fashion event, the End of Reason Sale (EORS) concluded marking a record over 150 million customer visits.

Celebrating a decade of revolutionising fashion in India, this edition of EORS witnessed over 30 lakh styles showcased by more than 8,800 brands, marking around a 47 per cent increase in brands catalogued and about a 50 per cent increase in trend-first selection, as opposed to the previous summer edition of the EORS.

"It was heart-warming to witness 150 million customers across the country visit the platform during the milestone edition. The spike in demand from the tier 2+ cohorts also points to the rise of premiumisation in the country, and we are glad to be at the forefront of catering to this demand," said Neha Wali, Head of Revenue and Growth, Myntra.

This edition of EORS saw 55 per cent of the demand coming in from the non-metro regions. Some of the top metro cities that fuelled the demand included, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad among others. Guwahati, Bhubaneshwar, Dehradun, Jammu, Mysore, Fatehabad, Panipat, Hisar and Udaipur were among the cities and towns that indulged with much gusto in EORS-20.

This edition also witnessed millions of shoppers flank the platform to get their hands on the best offers on International Brands. Some of the brands lapped up by shoppers included Mango, Nike, adidas, H&M, Victoria's Secret, Levi's and Puma, among others. Owing to a notable surge in demand, the International brands portfolio saw about a 1.85x rise in demand over business as usual (BAU).

Women's Indian and Casual wear, Men's Casual wear, Sports Footwear, Kids Wear, Personal care and Home Furnishings were some of the most in-demand categories with shoppers.

Most sought-after items were T-shirts, Shirts, Kurtas & Kurta sets, Perfumes, Dresses, Makeup and Skincare products, Denims, Running Shoes, Trolley Bags, and Headphones, among others. On average, a whopping 167 T-shirts, around 60 pairs of shoes and about 20 lipsticks were bought every minute.

D2C brands were all the rage with shoppers with around 90 brands such as Banana Club, Urban Monkey, Dida, Exotic India and Lea Clothing, participating in EORS for the first time. Bewakoof, The Souled Store, Snitch, Rare Rabbit, Salty, Assembly, Kidbea and Uptownie, were among some of the leading D2C brands that grew by 2x over last year. Exclusive collections from the likes of Cultsport, Globus, Rain & Rainbow and Alcis were also a big hit with shoppers.

Myntra's Beauty and Personal Care (BPC) category with over 1 lakh styles across more than 1,660 brands was one of the most popular categories and witnessed around a 3.6x uptick in demand over BAU.

Customers were catered to with the best-in-class products, ranging across skincare, makeup and fragrances with value offers at play from brands across the globe. Brands such as MAC, Bath & Body Works, Huda Beauty, Victoria's Secret and Bobbi Brown, among others, were the top favourites with shoppers during the shopping carnival.

Apart from Fashion and Beauty, emerging categories took centre stage, with Luggage and Travel Accessories witnessing around a 3x spike in demand over BAU. Home Furnishings and Wearables also saw a significant uptick in demand as the platform showcased an array of value offers across trend-first brands in these segments.

The 'Assisted Sale Shopping Experience' saw more than 300 inspirational influencer content videos, via Myntra Minis, the platform's signature short-form video content offering.

Additionally, over 20 brands participated in the EORS customer gratification construct, enabling a wide spectrum of rewards, which ranged from hotel stays and paid vacations to iPhones and Vespa Scooters.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor