With 2500+ testers and developers from 100+ countries, the first edition of TestMu conference brings the testing community together

LambdaTest, the leading continuous quality testing cloud platform, has successfully concluded the first edition of its TestMu conference.

The free three-day online event was held between 23 and 25 August 2022 and saw participation from 2500+ testers and developers from 100+ countries who spent an average of over 5 hours at the conference. The conference brought together the testing community and enabled discussions on the future of testing.

With 47 speakers and 1900 minutes of testing-packed sessions, the conference saw sessions from community leaders, innovators, and industry experts. Leading thought leaders like Maaret Pyhajarvi, Principal Test Engineer, Vaisala; Richard Bradshaw, CEO, Ministry of Testing; Chaithanya Kolar, Managing Director & Quality Engineering Leader, Deloitte US; Maneesh Sharma, COO, LambdaTest, and Manoj Kumar, VP-Developer Relations, LambdaTest gave keynote sessions at the TestMu conference on topics ranging from deep-tech to role of community in testing. 40+ speakers spoke on key testing topics including automation testing, shift-left testing, API testing, TRIM(S), testing team leadership, accessibility testing, evolution of browser automation, Selenium 4.0, open source with Selenium, testing with Cypress, and Appium among others.

Maaret Pyhajarvi, the renowned testing community leader and keynote speaker at the TestMu conference, said, "Organizers of TestMu served us a well-picked selection of versatile topics that bridged what we need to learn and who can teach it. Making space for conversations, in the session with speakers and outside in proximity chats allowed for actively seeking the questions we are looking for. Great setup, great people, great space for people to connect."

Attendees interacted with global thought leaders through Q&As and fluid spaces. Fluid Spaces, a highly-intuitive conversation enabler feature from Airmeet, the virtual platform on which the TestMu conference was hosted, brought alive those wonderful hallway track chats that happen during in-person conferences. The conference also saw attendees participate in Test-a-thon, a daily coding challenge, certification marathon, and conference leaderboard. As a part of the conference, 1:1 networking sessions were also arranged to encourage deeper networking between attendees.

"Community is at the core of everything we do at LambdaTest. As the testing industry continuously evolves and innovates, the need to involve the community and core users becomes pivotal. Through the TestMu conference, we envisioned an opportunity to bring the entire testing space under a virtual roof. The conference helped the community connect on a deeper level with industry experts and community leaders on one hand and industry partners on the other," said Asad Khan, CEO, LambdaTest.

"We are extremely grateful to every tester/developer, the amazing lineup of speakers and of course, our community partners for being a part of the TestMu conference. The conference is our small step towards building a thriving testing community that is more collaborative and is a part of every new discussion that changes the future of testing," Asad added.

The conference also saw participation from 17 leading testing industry partners including ACCELQ, Katalon, Practitest, QMetry, Qualitrix, Sutherland, TestingXperts, and Virtuoso among others, who were invited to engage with the attendees.

"Testm conference 2022 has been a wonderful experience for all of us. The event execution was top-notch and well-curated, with a diverse range of topics from software testing experts across the globe. We from ACCELQ were equally delighted to partner and collaborate. Hearty congratulations to the LambdaTest team, and looking forward to the second edition," said Geosley Andrades, Director Product Evangelist, ACCELQ.

LambdaTest recently raised $45 million in a venture round led by Premji Invest with participation from existing investors. The company has also launched HyperExecute, a next-gen smart test orchestration platform that helps testers and developers run end-to-end automation tests at the fastest speed possible.

