With 4 mn users, Digi Yatra will be expanded to 15 new airports

New Delhi [India], July 13 : The registered users at the Digi Yatra platform has crossed 4 million mark, highlighted the platform in an official statement on Saturday.

It also added that the operations of the Digi Yatra will soon be expanded to an additional 15 airports, currently, it is operational at 14 airports. After the new expansion, the total number of airports having Digi Yatra facility will increase to 29 airports.

Initially, it was started in three cities in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Varanasi, later it expanded its footprint across major airports in the country, including Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune and Kolkata.

Digi Yatra is a biometric-based app that allows passengers to use their face as a boarding pass to pass through airport checkpoints without an identity card or boarding pass.

The achievement of 4 million users highlights the platform's transformative impact on air travel by leveraging cutting-edge technology built on a Privacy-Preserving ecosystem using Verifiable Credentials stored in a Secure Wallet and Decentralized Identifiers on a layer of trust of a Distributed Ledger.

The platform was launched in December 2022, it implements a digital processing system for passengers using face biometric data, primarily facial scans, instead of traditional check-in. It enables a seamless experience for travelers at various checkpoints at the airport, from the terminal entry gate to check-in, baggage drop, security check, and boarding gates.

By adopting Digi Yatra, passengers have been able to cut down on airport entry time from 15-20 minute to around 5 minutes. It also operates with a strong emphasis on data security and privacy. According to Digi Yatra's policy, facial biometrics are deleted from the local airport's database within 24 hours of the flight to ensure that sensitive information is not retained longer than necessary.

"We are elated with this milestone as it signifies more than just a number. It represents the trust people have put in our vision of a more efficient, secure, and passenger-centric experience. We look forward to increasing our user base further, and are already in talks with our stakeholders about making this facility available to international travelers as well" said Suresh Khadakbhavi, CEO of Digi Yatra Foundation.

The nodal agency for Digi Yatra is a not-for-profit entity Digi Yatra Foundation. The foundation's shareholders are Airport Authority of India (AAI), Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (HIAL), Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL), Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL), Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), and Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL).

