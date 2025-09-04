With Demand From 171 Countries, iMeUsWe Launches Personalised Astrology Services

PRNewswire

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 4: iMeUsWe, India's leading family platform, is taking a big step forward by launching personalised Astrology Consultation Services. This service will offer users a unique blend of personalised predictions and family-rooted insights based on authentic Vedic astrology principles.

iMeUsWe is already known for helping users build detailed family trees and preserve family stories for future generations. It is now all set to step into astrology with a vision that goes beyond generic astrology consultations. This new offering focuses on strengthening family bonds while providing meaningful guidance for life's important decisions, all while staying rooted in tradition and authenticity.

Personalised Consultations Backed by Tradition

With this launch, iMeUsWe users can speak directly to expert astrologers for personal guidance on marriage, career, health, relationships and more from the comfort of their home. Users can book one-on-one astrology consultations with verified astrologers. These consultations are based on authentic Vedic astrology principles that aim to provide clarity and actionable solutions while respecting the traditions that define Indian families.

Comprehensive Solution for Every Milestone

iMeUsWe provides a comprehensive suite of personalized astrological services, including in-depth consultations and detailed reports on Marriage, Career, and Health. Tailored horoscopes, crafted from your unique birth details, offer daily to yearly predictions. With expert matchmaking and access to Panchang, iMeUsWe is one-stop destination for holistic guidance, empowering individuals and families to make informed, meaningful life decisions.

Why iMeUsWe is Different

While most astrology platforms focus solely on individual predictions, iMeUsWe is built on the belief that every life is part of a larger family story. The platform ensures that astrology isn't just about what lies ahead for you, but also about how it shapes your family's future.

"Our goal is to make astrology more meaningful by connecting it with family heritage. We are bringing that experience to the digital era, where your family's past, present and future come together in one place," says Arvind Subbarao, Co-Founder & CEO.

About iMeUsWe

iMeUsWe is an innovative Family Ancestry and Astrology App that helps users build extensive family trees, preserve family stories for future generations and seek astrology guidance based on Vedic astrologic principles. With its mix of technology, tradition and trust, iMeUsWe aims to keep families connected across generations.

