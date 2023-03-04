With France proposing stricter crypto rules for new entrants, Here are the top choices to invest In- Binance, Apecoin, and Dogetti

France is on the edge of passing stricter crypto firm licensing laws. The bill was passed in the French National Assembly with 109 (60.5 per cent) votes in favor and 71 (39.5 per cent) against it and is now waiting for the approval of President Macron to become law. The goal is to harmonize local laws with the proposed European Union (EU) standards. President Emmanuel Macron has 15 days to decide on it.

If the bill is signed in favor, the new law will oblige the crypto providers in France with stricter anti-money laundering rules, highlight that customer funds are segregated, adhere to new guidelines on reporting to regulators, and give more detailed risk and conflict of interest disclosures as a way to strengthen consumer protection and financial well being.

Binance And Two-Margin Trading

Binance (BNB) allows users to trade a wide variety of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, and many others. Binance takes security very seriously and offers two-Margin trading: Binance offers margin trading for certain cryptocurrencies, which allows users to trade with borrowed funds.

Binance allows users to stake certain cryptocurrencies and earn rewards for holding them. It offers a savings feature that allows users to earn interest on their cryptocurrency holdings. Binance's cryptocurrency is called Binance Coin (BNB). It can be used to pay trading fees on the platform. Binance also offers a debit card that allows users to spend their cryptocurrency at any merchant that accepts Visa.

Apecoin's Belief In The Power Of Cultural Expression

Apecoin (APE) believes in the power of culture's new expression through art, gaming, entertainment, and events. The aim of the APE Foundation is to promote the growth and development of the APE ecosystem in an inclusive and fair manner.

Out of a total supply of 1 billion tokens, 62 per cent of the $APE tokens are assigned to the Apecoin Dao community. 16 per cent of the tokens are allotted to the Yuga Labs. 14 per cent of the tokens are for people who came together and funded the launch of the Apecoin Protocol. 8 per cent of the tokens are kept aside for the founders of Yuga Labs and BAYC.

Dogetti's Family Code WISEGUY25 For New UsersDogetti (DETI) is a new revolutionary coin that dreams of becoming the Top Doge in the meme coin arena. It plans to do so by fostering a close-knit community called The Dogetti Family. The flagship feature is their buy-back protocol, which allows for a 2 per cent reflection on all transactions.

Dogetti plans to launch DogettiSwap, where users can trade Dogetti and other crypto assets in a safe environment. Dogetti NFTs will give the users the fun to breed, grow and trade a Dogetti Pet. DogettiDAO is designed to make the coin more accessible, user-friendly, and fun for everyone. Community engagement and creating wealth for all are the key focus of the Dogetti Ecosystem.

At stage 1 of its presale, a $DETI token costs $0.00007 USDT. Raising USD 344,403 USDT already, Dogetti Family has proved that they are here for the long run. To celebrate the Presale success, Dogetti is giving a Family Code WISEGUY25, which provides 25 per cent additional tokens at the checkout. Now, this is a chance one would not think of missing.

