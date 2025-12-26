With Music and New Year Energy, Prohibition Week Returns to Take Over Varanasi

VMPL

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 26: As Varanasi prepares to welcome the New Year, Prohibition Week, the city's biggest and original New Year festival, has returned for its landmark 8th consecutive edition.

The 2025 edition of Prohibition Week is powered by RK Marble as Title Sponsor, with strong support from Triumph - Uday Auto Sales Pvt. Ltd., PepsiCo, VNS Live Studio, Sagar Ratna, Atomic Clinic, and several other prominent brand partners. Their continued association reflects the growing scale, credibility, and cultural impact of the festival year after year.

Happening on the last week of December till New Year's eve 31st December, Prohibition Week 2025 brings a week-long celebration of music, fashion, food, and community, a format it pioneered in Varanasi back in 2018, at a time when organised nightlife and large-scale entertainment platforms were virtually absent in the city. Tickets are available on Zomato District, BookMyShow, and other major event platforms.

Conceptualised by Anshuman Singh, widely regarded as a trailblazer in Varanasi's modern nightlife movement, Prohibition Week began as a bold experiment. Over the years, it has evolved into a landmark event. With over 30,000 attendees across editions, Prohibition Week has become synonymous with how Varanasi celebrates the New Year.

The 8th edition will be headlined by Ron Plays, one of the most celebrated DJs of Varanasi, known for delivering high-energy sets built entirely on crowd-favourite bangers. The festival will feature international cuisine, and a steady footfall of thousands across the week, creating a city-wide New Year buzz.

Said Anshuman Singh, Founder: "When we started Prohibition Week in 2018, there was no blueprint for nightlife in Varanasi. We built this scene from scratch, with belief, consistency, and the support of our partners and audience. Eight years later, it's incredible to see how far it has come."

Added a returning guest: "Prohibition Week is when Varanasi truly comes alive. It shows a side of the city people don't expect but always remember."

Prohibition Week stands as a proof that Varanasi is not only a city of heritage, but also one of evolving youth culture and contemporary expression.

