With 'Rising Rajasthan', state eyes investment to emerge as $350 billion economy

Jaipur, Dec 8 To realise the vision of making the state a $350 billion economy in the next five years, the three-day 'Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit' will be organised from December 9.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest of the summit and deliver the inaugural address.

The event will see industrialists, investors and ambassadors from 32 countries, of which 17 will be "partner countries".

Several Union Cabinet and State Cabinet members, more than 5,000 investors, business and trade officials, and delegates will attend the summit. MoUs for investment proposals worth Rs 30 lakh crore have already been signed.

Eminent business dignitaries scheduled to grace the event include Gautam Adani, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Anil Agrawal, Anand Mahindra and Sanjeev Puri.

At least 4,000 policemen, including 11 IPS officers, have been deployed to maintain law and order.

Around 180 special guests including investors, businessmen and ambassadors will attend the summit and four five-star hotels have been booked for their stay.

Additional Commissioner (Law and Order) Rameshwar Singh said tight security arrangements have been made for the Prime Minister's visit to Jaipur and the summit.

"JECC campus has been converted into a security fortress. Tight security arrangements have been made in the entire city. During the event, two IPS and other police officers will see traffic management."

Apart from the inaugural and 'country sessions', the summit includes the Pravasi Rajasthani Conclave, MSME Conclave and thematic sessions for 12 sectors. Many experts from the country and the world, top officials of industry and business, and officials of the Central and Rajasthan governments will participate in these sessions and discuss major challenges, technological changes and emerging opportunities.

On the second day of the summit, the Pravasi Rajasthani Conclave will be held to bring together the migrant Rajasthanis spread across the world on one platform and promote cooperation.

On the third day, MSME entrepreneurs, investors, many experts from the country and the world, top officials of the industry and business world, and officials of the Central and Rajasthan governments will participate and discuss future challenges and preparations of this sector.

Denmark, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Switzerland, Malaysia, Spain, Cuba, Venezuela, Morocco, Argentina, Brazil, Costa Rica, Nepal, Oman, Poland and Thailand are the partner countries of the summit.

Besides, the US, the UK, Germany, Australia, Indonesia, Egypt, Finland, Russia, the Seychelles, Chad, Ecuador, Ghana, Iraq, Madagascar, Paraguay and Zimbabwe will participate in the summit.

