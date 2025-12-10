With the healthcare industry shifting toward mid-tier strength, Prakash Hospital is scaling for the Noida–Jewar belt,” says Ayush Chauhan, Executive Director

New Delhi [India], December 10: Prakash Hospital has grown from a neighbourhood facility into a multi-super specialty institution shaping healthcare access across Noida, Greater Noida, and the emerging Jewar region. Executive Director Ayush Chauhan outlines how Prakash hospital is strengthening affordability, digital efficiency, clinical depth, and community outreach as it prepares for the next phase of regional healthcare demand.

1. What is the founding vision behind Prakash Hospital and how has that vision evolved since 2001 when it began in Noida?

Ans- When Prakash Hospital started in 2001, the core vision was to deliver dependable, high-quality healthcare at affordable prices, underpinned by strong medical ethics, to the families of Noida. As the city matured, our vision naturally evolved, transforming the hospital from a neighbourhood facility into a multi-super specialty institution focused on clinical depth, advanced diagnostics, and consistent patient outcomes. The central intention, however, remains unwavering: to serve the community with care that is responsible, accessible, and grounded in the core principles of ethical practice and affordability.

2. How is Prakash Hospital making treatment easier and more accessible for patients?

Ans- Prakash Hospital ensures treatment is easy and accessible by integrating financial and operational streamlining. We have partnered with all major government schemes and health insurance providers to facilitate maximum cashless treatment, significantly easing the financial burden and ensuring accessibility for a wider population. Concurrently, the hospital has perfected its internal coordination and digitized workflows, accelerating clinical team alignment, authorization processes, and documentation. This operational agility means patients and their families can focus solely on treatment, with all administrative complexities managed efficiently in the background.

3. What community health or CSR initiatives has Prakash Hospital undertaken in recent years to promote preventive health and public awareness?

Ans- Our commitment to community health is driven by a focus on prevention and outreach. Through our charitable trust, the Gautam Budh Health Care Foundation, we regularly organize free medical check-up camps across the NCR, which include screening, consultation, and the distribution of free medications. Furthermore, we provide free treatment and free surgery camps for the needy, alongside continuous school and community awareness sessions focusing on seasonal and preventive health measures. This ongoing effort ensures that health education, risk identification, and critical care are accessible to all segments of the community.

4. What role do mid-level hospitals like Prakash Hospital play in strengthening India's overall healthcare delivery system, especially between large tertiary centers and primary health setups?

Ans- Hospitals offering multi-super specialty services, like Prakash Hospital, constitute the critical central anchor in strengthening India’s overall healthcare delivery system. We operate as robust, high-capacity centers that successfully bridge the infrastructural gap between local primary health setups and often overburdened mega-tertiary institutions. By providing comprehensive, specialized care across nearly all major super-specialties (managing the needs of approximately 95% of patients), we significantly decongest apex centers while simultaneously ensuring that high-quality, advanced medical expertise is immediately accessible to the burgeoning populations in cities and peri-urban areas, thereby enhancing the overall efficiency and reach of the national healthcare network.

5. Prakash Hospital has upgraded several machines in departments such as dermatology. What new dermatology technologies, lasers, or diagnostic tools have been added, and how have they improved patient outcomes?

Ans- We have established one of the most advanced Dermatology Centres in the state, featuring world-class technology, including all best lasers of all category handpicked which is best in the world. While offering comprehensive aesthetic procedures, our core focus remains on clinical dermatology. These state-of-the-art diagnostic and treatment tools allow our specialists to perform virtually all modern procedures with higher precision, resulting in more accurate diagnoses, gentler treatments, clearer clinical outcomes, and significantly shorter recovery times for patients dealing with both medical and cosmetic skin concerns.

6. Prakash Hospital also operates an Ayurvedic Medical College in Noida. How does this integration of traditional and modern medicine enhance the hospital's approach to holistic healthcare?

Ans- The operation of an Ayurvedic Medical College within our ecosystem grants us the unique advantage of integrating the profound, ancient knowledge of Ayurveda with the precision of modern medicine. Both disciplines hold significant importance, and by blending them, we offer patients a truly holistic approach to care. This model is particularly beneficial for managing chronic lifestyle disorders, rehabilitation, and long-term wellness, ensuring that treatment goes beyond simply addressing symptoms to focus on sustained health, equilibrium, and the patient’s overall well-being.

7. As Prakash Hospital expands beyond Noida and Greater Noida into the growing Jewar region, what factors influenced this move, and what are the key priorities in the hospital's 5–10 year roadmap to better serve the evolving healthcare needs of the area?

Ans- Our expansion into Jewar is driven by the region’s immense potential as the future hub of Asia, anchored by the upcoming international airport and major institutional growth. Our roadmap for the new Jewarhospital is focused on establishing it as the most trusted healthcare provider in the area. This means bringing all super-specialties directly to the facility, eliminating the necessity for patients to travel to Noida or Greater Noida for complex treatment. Over the next decade, our priority is to build a robust hospital network that provides comprehensive, self-sufficient, and high-quality medical services, ready for the significant future population shift the region is expected to witness.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor