With the screening of over 350 films, Chandigarh University International Film Festival begins with a bang

PRNewswire

Mohali (Punjab) [India], August 22: Over 350 films, including 12 international entries, will be screened at the Chandigarh University International Film Festival 2024 (CUIFF'24), which kick-started on Thursday with a grand opening ceremony at the Chandigarh University campus in Gharuan.

Hosted by Chandigarh University's Department of Animation, in collaboration with Vancouver Film School, Canada's premier entertainment arts institution, the 350+ films to be screened during the two-day festival include 100 short films, 25 experimental films, 50 documentaries, 50 2D and 3D animation films, 25 VFX (visual effects) films and 80 showreels.

The opening ceremony of CUIFF'24 was attended by renowned art director BN Vichar, who is known for his work in the gaming industry, as the chief guest. The other dignitaries who attended the inauguration ceremony included Lalita Deopa, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Prismart Productions; screenwriter Angelene Kaur; Prof. (Dr.) RS Bawa, Advisor to Chancellor, Chandigarh University; and Prof. (Dr.) Vinay Kumar Mittal, Pro Vice Chancellor, Academics Affairs, Chandigarh University.

Participating in a session on 'Symbiosis of Script, Art, and Production in Film and Animation, how screenwriting, art direction, and production leadership work together to create seamless narratives in Film and Animation industries', BN Vichar said that art directors need to make an illusion believable, and youngsters intending to enter the field should continuously work on their skills, despite the availability of artificial intelligence (AI) to make the job easier. "Software come and go but the basic art stays. An artist should always be open to learn from anyone. Everyone has to go through the learning process to create an original work. AI is cutting down the labour work, helping in storytelling and making it even more fun. But it's also pushing us to go further than the boundaries to create something beautiful," he said.

On the use of AI in animation, Lalita Deopa, who runs two animation studios, said that there is fear in the market that AI will take away many jobs in the field, but it's not true. "AI makes our work easier. But humans will always be required to put AI to use. When it comes to creating content for kids (through animation), we have to give lots of social messages, which require knowledge of all sectors," she said.

Screenwriter Angelene Kaur said that AI is like an assistant, but technology can't create new characters as the ones created by writers. She advised students to take opportunities which help them improve their writing skills. "Writers need to make the audience feel their story and make them think. For this, you need to connect and relate to the character (of the story)," she said.

Day 2 of the festival will include notable appearances, including Rohit Tiwari, who is known for his dynamic roles in Mirzapur andSaheb, Biwi Aur Gangster; Ashish Kulkarni, the Chairman of FICCI for the AVGC Forum; and Sanjay Khimesara, the President of Asifa India.

About Chandigarh University

Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and QS World Ranked University. This autonomous educational institution is approved by the UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the fields of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

Website address: https://www.cuchd.in/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2487680/CUIFF_24_Chandigarh_University.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor