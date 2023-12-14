Witness a Landmark Achievement: Jains Salzburg Square Sets New Records with 50 Crores in Sales within 60 Hours

NewsVoir

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 14: In an extraordinary triumph that has reverberated across Hyderabad's real estate landscape, Jains Salzburg Square has achieved an unparalleled feat. Within a mere 60 hours, this exceptional residential project has surpassed all expectations, raking in an astounding 50 crores in sales.

Nestled strategically on Kalimandir Road, Bandlaguda Jagir, Jains Salzburg Square has redefined the norms of premium living. This achievement is not merely a testament to its prime location, offering seamless access to major landmarks and bustling business centers like Madhapur, Hitech City, and Jubilee Hills in just a 15-minute drive. It speaks volumes about the unmatched appeal of this address, where opulence meets affordability.

The success story of Jains Salzburg Square during the 60-Hour Home Bonanza has rewritten the rules of the real estate game in Hyderabad. It signifies an unwavering commitment to providing exceptional homes at prices never before witnessed in the industry.

This achievement isn't just about sales figures; it's a testament to the trust and confidence of our esteemed homeowners. It's a testament to the belief that luxury need not come with an exorbitant price tag.

Featuring 2 and 3BHK apartments ranging from 65 to 85 lakhs, Jains Salzburg Square offers a diverse array of homes meticulously designed to harmonize elegance and comfort.

