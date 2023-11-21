Wiz Films’ debut production, the Pankaj Tripathi starrer “Kadak Singh”, to have its World Gala Premiere in Goa on November 22nd at the 54th International Film Festival of India

New Delhi (India), November 21: Kadak Singh, Wiz Films’ debut production, will have its world premiere at the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) which kicks off in Goa on November 21st. The engaging thriller, directed by National Award-winner, Pink director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, will be screened at the week-long festival in the ‘World Gala Premiere' section on November 22nd.

The gala will be attended by the entire cast, headed by National Award-winning actor Pankaj Tripathi who plays AK Shrivastav, an officer of the Department of Financial Crimes who wakes up in a hospital with no recollection of what led him there. Different people, including his own daughter who he doesn't recognize, narrate stories about him and how he reached the hospital. Piecing together his disjointed memories, and stories about his unpleasant relationship with his family, Shrivastav unearths the truth behind a massive financial scam that has taken the country by storm.

Viraf Sarkari, Director of Wiz Films & one of the producers of Kadak Singh, shares, “I got this novel story idea 12 years ago and since then I’ve been working hard on the development of the film along with our director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury and writer Ritesh Shah. It's been a journey of hard work, dedication and passion and I am delighted it begins with a socially relevant film put together by a talented team of actors and technicians,” he exults.

A Wiz Films & KVN Production, in association with Opus, Kadak Singh has been produced by Wiz Films, HT Content Studio, First Step Movies and KVN.

The engaging thriller which directly premieres on ZEE 5, stars Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjana Sanghi, Jaya Ahsan, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Dilip Shankar, Paresh Pahuja and Varun Buddhadev.

Four times National Award winner for Best Cinematography, Avik Mukhopadhyay, is the DOP of the film. The evocative music and background score is composed by Shantanu Moitra.

“Kadak Singh will inspire hope in the midst of rampant corruption, entertain, engage, educate and empower. Await more such amazing films from the house of Wiz Films because that's the only way forward for us,” asserts Viraf.

Wiz Films’ next is a docu-series, Beyond the Star– Salman Khan, which traces the superstar’s personal and professional life.

Beyond the Star is jointly produced by Wiz Films, Salman Khan's SKTV and Applause Entertainment. It traces the actor’s life and three-decade career which has sparked plenty of curiosity.

Wiz Films is a global content production company and aims to create unique content across diverse formats, from films to long form series, that resonate with audiences across the world.

